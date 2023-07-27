Performances begin 16 September 2023.
Odysseus on the Beach comes to Theater St. Gallen in September. Performances begin 16 September 2023.
Odysseus, king of Ithaca and hero of Troy, wakes up one day on a beach. He doesn't know how he got there. But he is ready to tell of his most exciting adventures: he outwitted a voracious cyclops, braved a violent storm at sea, withstood enticing sirens and last but not least defeated the Trojans with the help of a wooden horse. But Odysseus can't let go of his longing for his son Telemachus, his wife Penelope and his homeland. If only he were there again! With casual, quick-witted language and a wink, this rewriting of Homer's Odyssey takes us on a wild journey and sheds light on an epic from today's perspective.
Swiss premiere
Staging, equipment: Christian Hettkamp
Dramaturgy: Stefan Späti
Game: Julius Schroeder
From 13 years
Tickets: CHF 10
