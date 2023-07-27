ODYSSEUS ON THE BEACH Comes to Theater St. Gallen in September

Performances begin 16 September 2023.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Odysseus on the Beach comes to Theater St. Gallen in September. Performances begin 16 September 2023.

Odysseus, king of Ithaca and hero of Troy, wakes up one day on a beach. He doesn't know how he got there. But he is ready to tell of his most exciting adventures: he outwitted a voracious cyclops, braved a violent storm at sea, withstood enticing sirens and last but not least defeated the Trojans with the help of a wooden horse. But Odysseus can't let go of his longing for his son Telemachus, his wife Penelope and his homeland. If only he were there again! With casual, quick-witted language and a wink, this rewriting of Homer's Odyssey takes us on a wild journey and sheds light on an epic from today's perspective.

Swiss premiere

Staging, equipment: Christian Hettkamp
Dramaturgy: Stefan Späti

Game: Julius Schroeder

From 13 years

Tickets: CHF 10





