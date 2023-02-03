LADY BESS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

The young Princess Elizabeth 'Bess' Tudor, daughter of the legendary King Henry VIII and the notorious Anne Boleyn, grows up as an orphan in the care of her governess and her humanist tutor, while her half-sister as 'Bloody Mary' brutally rules over her subjects. Mary does everything she can to get rid of her hated little sister. But Bess, through integrity and with the help of her friends, manages to win the sympathy of the English people and finally ascends the throne as Elizabeth I.

After RebekahThe St.Gallen Theater is once again showing a gripping musical full of dramatic moments and soulful, stirring music penned by the successful team of Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, with plays about outstanding personalities from history such as Empress Elisabeth of Austria, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Marie Antoinette could celebrate world successes.



Musical in two acts

World premiere of the new version



Original production: Toho Co., Ltd., Tokyo

World premiere: April 13, 2014, Imperial Theatre, Tokyo



Script and text: Michael Kunze

Music and orchestration: Sylvester Levay



In German

Performances run through 26 March.