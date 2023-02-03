Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LADY BESS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

Performances run through 26 March.

Feb. 03, 2023  
LADY BESS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

The young Princess Elizabeth 'Bess' Tudor, daughter of the legendary King Henry VIII and the notorious Anne Boleyn, grows up as an orphan in the care of her governess and her humanist tutor, while her half-sister as 'Bloody Mary' brutally rules over her subjects. Mary does everything she can to get rid of her hated little sister. But Bess, through integrity and with the help of her friends, manages to win the sympathy of the English people and finally ascends the throne as Elizabeth I.

After RebekahThe St.Gallen Theater is once again showing a gripping musical full of dramatic moments and soulful, stirring music penned by the successful team of Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, with plays about outstanding personalities from history such as Empress Elisabeth of Austria, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Marie Antoinette could celebrate world successes.

Musical in two acts
World premiere of the new version

Original production: Toho Co., Ltd., Tokyo
World premiere: April 13, 2014, Imperial Theatre, Tokyo

Script and text: Michael Kunze
Music and orchestration: Sylvester Levay

In German

Performances run through 26 March.




JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen Photo
JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
With the same team that developed Cinderella and The Banquet , Kinsun Chan is presenting a new creation on the UM!BAU stage. Jupiter and Venus focuses on two fascinating musical works that could not be more different.
THE ALIENATED is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen Photo
THE ALIENATED is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
In the 2021/2022 season, the Zurich playwright and director Alexander Stutz was resident author at the Theater St.Gallen as part of Stück Labor, the support program for new Swiss drama, and during this time he began work on The Alienated. 
SHAME(LOST) is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen Photo
SHAME(LOST) is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
For Scham(los) the Italian choreographers Francesca Frassinelli and Mauro Astolfi are developing two creations for the dance company Theater St.Gallen for the first time and in them they deal with the topic of self-satisfaction and self-esteem.
THE BAT is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen Photo
THE BAT is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
The Bat is now playing at Theater St. Gallen. Performances run through January 20, 2023.

January 31, 2023

January 17, 2023

January 3, 2023

December 29, 2022

THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at Theater St. GallenTHE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
December 28, 2022

Day versus night, white versus black, men versus women, civilization versus nature - The Magic Fluteseems pervaded by a clear order of values. However, the fact that the most-performed opera is much more complex and sometimes more enigmatic than it first appears has led to very different interpretations. 
