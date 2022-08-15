WEST SIDE STORY Comes to Theater 11 Zurich in 2023

The air vibrates in New York's Upper West Side: rival street gangs, passionate rhythms, a fatal enmity and, in the middle of it all, the very great love that fights to overcome all obstacles - and tragically fails. Be thrilled by the rousing new production of West Side Story, which takes the immortal musical classic into a new age. On a major world tour, it will take audiences' hearts around the globe by storm from the end of 2022.

Maria, Somewhere, America - Leonard Bernstein's immortal melodies and outstanding choreography by Jerome Robbins have redefined an entire genre. To this day, the musical classic is considered the unrivaled number one: bold, explosive and groundbreaking. Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning 2021 remake proves once again how uniquely timeless West Side Story is.

With a suspenseful new production, paired with the legendary original choreography, the international creative team around New York director Lonny Price is now opening the next chapter in the success story of West Side Story. Two Gangs. One Love: An infinite but impossible love - the universal power that already made Romeo and Juliet immortal and has lost none of its fascination to this day.

Performances run 17 - 29 January 2023.