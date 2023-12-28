The Twelve-Penny Opera is now playing at Dramaten. Performances run through 27 April, 2024.

London's most notorious criminal, Mackie Kniven, has just married his Polly. However, her father, the beggar king Peachum, is so unhappy with the marriage that he tries to have his new son-in-law imprisoned. Which turns out to be more difficult than he thought because the police chief happens to be one of Mackie's best friends. So begins a winding and musical journey in the underworld among beggars, petty thieves, prostitutes and corrupt cops.

The twelve-shilling opera is a dirty and swinging satire about man's ability to adapt in a cynical and unjust world.

The drama rolls out the red carpet and invites you to a musical gala performance in honor of capitalism.

Bertolt Brecht's Twelve-Pen Opera , which premiered in Berlin in 1928, was an instant success and in the nearly hundred years that have passed since then has become a modern classic. In particular, Kurt Weill's music is loved and several of the songs have taken on a life of their own outside the theater stages and have been interpreted by a long line of famous artists.

The director Sofia Adrian Jupiter has previously directed everything from operas to Lars Norén with great success, and is also current at Dramaten with Den stora skrivboken (premiere in May 2023).

