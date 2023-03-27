The Terrified is now playing at Dramaten. Performances run through 30 March. The production premiered in February.

Ara tells one story after another about how cowardly Nilo was when they were little. Nilo remembers nothing. But her older sister seems to remember everything.



What do you do if you are afraid of just about everything, when everyone else in your family is so brave? If you have parents who dared to fight a dictator and an older sister who knows everything about how to be at school so that no one dips your head in the toilet?



The Terrified is a drastic, humorous and frightening story about siblings. About being oldest and youngest. About remembering an event in a completely different way.



Directing is Marall Nasiri, who makes his directorial debut here. The play is written by her younger sister, playwright Talajeh Nasiri. This is their first artistic collaboration.

De livræða is a co-production with Riksteatern and had its premiere at Riksteatern in 2021. Now it is staged at Dramaten with new actors.

Publisher: Colombine Teaterförlag