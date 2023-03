STORMEN Comes to Dramaten Beginning This Weekend

Lynn Nottage the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, has never been performed in Sweden until now when the Playhouse stages Mlima's story. Mlima is one of the last large elephants in Kenya and the play opens with his death struggle after being injured by poachers who don't even want to waste another shot to alleviate the suffering. The only thing they are after is Mlima's amazing and valuable tusks. Then follows the cynical ivory trade that spans countries and continents. Mlima's spirit follows the grazers and marks anyone who comes into contact with them.