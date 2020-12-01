Royal Swedish Opera Appoints Michael Cavanagh as Artistic Director

The Royal Swedish Opera has appointed Michael Cavanagh as Artistic Director, OperaWire reports. His appointment starts after the summer of 2021 and will be for five years.

Cavanagh's directing credits for the Royal Swedish Opera include Nixon in China and Aida. In addition, he has also directed over 150 opera productions at 30 companies around the world.

Cavanagh has previously served as the artistic director of the Edmonton Opera, production director at Opera on the Avalon in St. John, and written librettos for seven chamber operas.

"From the very first moment I set foot in that spectacular, historic opera house, I've loved working at the Royal Swedish Opera," Cavanagh said in a press release. "I've had so many wonderful experiences with the soloists, chorus, music staff, orchestra, crew, company and audience. I am also very much looking forward to have the opportunity to collaborate with the very prominent conductor Alan Gilbert, whom the Royal Swedish Opera has engaged as music director."

