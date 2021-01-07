Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kungliga Operan Streams LA TRAVIATA

The production was recorded at the Royal Opera on 8 February 2020.

Jan. 7, 2021  

Kungliga Operan is streaming the entire Verdi opera La traviata at Opera Play right now! Visit www.operanplay.se and see the successful performance from 2019, featuring Ida Falk Winland as Violetta.

The time for Violetta Valéry has been measured. Tuberculosis spreads like wildfire in her body. She lives extravagantly and in the present, and gets drunk through the nights. The meeting with Alfredo arouses her hope for a different kind of life. But double standards and bigotry are obstacles to love ...

In La traviata we meet a woman who wants to follow her heart in a society governed by conventions. The opera premiered in Paris in 1853 and is one of Verdi's most played and beloved works. Ellen Lamm and Magdalena Åberg's La traviata , with a focus on oppression of power and human hypocrisy, was hailed after the premiere in 2019.

Watch at https://www.operanplay.se/performances/opera


