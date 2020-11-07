Tune in on Saturday, November 7th at 15.00.

Kungliga Operan presents Tristessa. Tune in on www.operanplay.se on Saturday, November 7th at 15.00 and enjoy this ground breaking, newly written Swedish opera.

Tristessa is the unattainable movie star. Evelyn is a young man moving to a future dystopian New York. There he meets prostitute Leilah, who is also part of a female guerrilla group led by Mother, the original matriarch. The guerrillas kidnap Evelyn and against his will he has sex surgery and is given the name Eve. After fleeing New York, Eve ends up with Zero, a man with a harem in the middle of the desert. Zero is just like Eve obsessed with Tristessa and together they go to the movie star's palace...

Tristessa is a newly written opera where the lyricist Torbjörn Elensky), the visual artist Ann-Sofi Sidén and the composer Jonas S Bohlin have joined forces and created a work that wants to discuss gender roles and arouse emotions. The opera is based on Angela Carter's cult novel "The Passion of New Eve" from 1977. Feminism, magical realism and mythology in a work that challenges boundaries.

Tristessa premiered at the Royal Opera on October 6, 2018. The production is performed in English with Swedish subtitles.

