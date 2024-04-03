Tom Segura Adds Second Show at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tom Segura announces a second St. Louis show in his latest global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together on Saturday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. in addition to his previously announced show on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. Segura’s highly anticipated new hour of comedy has been selling out globally. His previous world tour, I’m Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows.

"This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I've ever done, but that name has already been used, but Come Together gets the point across. Let's all come together for a night. One way or another we're going to make memories on this one," said Tom Segura.

Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. For more information about World Central Kitchen please visit:https://wck.org/. The Event Organizer has priced these tickets according to their market value. Availability and pricing are subject to change.

“We are so grateful for this incredible support—it’s efforts like this that make World Central Kitchen’s work possible. Whether we’re responding to a hurricane, wildfire, or humanitarian crisis, we are grateful to be fueled by people who share in our belief that a hot meal is so much more than just food…it’s hope and a sign that you aren’t alone. Gracias, Tom!” - Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen