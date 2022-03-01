The Black Rep And Washington University Host Panel Discussion On Women's Health

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company announces a Panel Discussion on March 10, 2022 co-hosted by Ron Himes, Founder and Producing Director of The Black Rep and the Henry E. Hampton Arts in Residence at Washington University in St. Louis, and Rebecca Messbarger, Ph.D., Director of Medical Humanities, Director of Undergraduate Studies in Italian, and Professor of Italian.

The Panel Discussion will provide historical context as The Black Rep continues its in-person 45th Anniversary season with Behind the Sheet by Charly Evon Simpson opening March 18 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at Center of Creative Arts (COCA) in St. Louis, Missouri. The panel is free and open to the public.

Behind the Sheet follows several Black women who suffered invasive experimental surgeries while enslaved on a plantation in Alabama during the 1840s. Although the story is fictionalized, it is deeply rooted in history and the early career of Dr. J. Marion Sims, considered the founder of modern gynecology.

The Panel Discussion will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Formal Lounge of the Women's Building on campus at Washington University. Sponsored by the Program in Medical Humanities at Washington University, it will be moderated by Hedwig Lee, Professor of Sociology and Co-Director of the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity at Washington University.

The following panelists will speak that evening:

Dr. Dineo Khabele, Chair Department of Ob/Gyn and Mitchell & Elaine Yanow Professor at the Washington University School of Medicine

Sowande' Mustakeem, Associate Professor of History and of African and African-American Studies at Washington University

Yolonda Wilson, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Health Care Ethics at Saint Louis University

Season subscriptions and single tickets for Behind the Sheet are available online at www.theblackrep.org or by calling The Black Rep Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced prices are available for groups of 12 or more and for the Intergenerational Matinee on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, with support from the Taylor Family and Trio Foundations.

For everyone's health and safety, everyone in attendance must be either fully vaccinated or must present a negative Covid test result received within 72 hours prior to arrival. A Covid19 vaccination card or a negative test result must be presented upon arrival. Masks are required at all times while indoors. Even if you are seated in pods and distanced, masks must remain in place. For complete up-to-date health protocols please visit Washington University's website.