SHUCKED, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, & JULIET, and SOME LIKE IT HOT Headline the 2024-2025 Broadway Season at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis

John O’Brien, The Fabulous Fox Theatre’s Vice President of Programming and Marketing, and Cindy Vargo, Vice President of Sales and Membership announced the shows for the upcoming 2024-2025 Broadway Season on Tuesday morning. Joining them for the announcement was their special guest and native St. Louisan Mike Bosner of Bosner Productions. Bosner is the lead producer of the hit musical SHUCKED.

Bosner beamed as he shared that his show, SHUCKED, would be playing in his hometown February 11 – 23, 2025. In an interview with Broadway World following the announcement, Bosner shared that casting for the tour will begin in the next few weeks. The first national tour of SHUCKED will open in Nashville, a fitting place for a musical with a country score. Bosner said, “SHUCKED is one of the funniest shows I’ve seen.”

The Fabulous Fox Theatre’s John O’Brien said, “The score is amazing.” He shared the cast recording for SHUCKED is in his top 5 on his Spotify list. “My most played is Beyonce and Nicki Minaj, followed by Shucked,” he laughed.

O’Brien was joined on stage by Vargo to reveal the rest of the shows included in the 2024-2025 Broadway season:

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, September 26 – October 6, 2024

The Neil Diamond Musical: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, October 29 – November 10, 2024

PETER PAN, November 13 – 24, 2024

SIX, January 21 – February 2, 2025

SHUCKED, February 11 – 23, 2025

SOME LIKE IT HOT, February 26 – March 9, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 25 – April 6, 2025

& JULIET, May 26 – June 1, 2025

Season ticket holders will have the option of purchasing a seven or eight show package, with SIX being the optional add-on for the 8th show. “We are thrilled to be bringing SIX back for a return visit,” O’Brien exclaimed. He said that SIX has become a phenomenon and St. Louis was among the largest audiences anywhere for a two-week engagement.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of 5 Tony Awards is the reigning Best Musical, also winning for Leading Actress in a Musical, Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Score. Vargo said “I’m excited that we are going to be able to take the Fox’s audience on Kimberly’s journey.” She and O’Brien shared that it is a touching show, that is both funny and heart breaking. The score for KIMBERLY AKIMBO was written by Jeanine Tesori who has a couple of links to Fox Theatricals and St. Louis. Tesori also wrote the scores for the Tony Winning productions of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE and FUN HOME. Both Best Musical winners were Produced by Fox Theatricals in St. Louis.

The cast of the Broadway Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

O’Brien shared that many of the upcoming shows in the Broadway series have links to St. Louis. In addition to Bosner, St. Louis’ Terry Schnuck is one of the producers of SHUCKED. St. Louis’ Jack Lane, the former Executive Producer of STAGES St. Louis, is one of the producers of the box office smash & JULIET. Bob Gale, the book writer, co-creator, and producer of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL also has ties to the St. Louis. O’Brien told those attending the in-person announcement that he is a graduate of University City High School.

Members of the cast of the original Broadway company of & JULIET

O’Brien said, “St. Louis has become a major theatre market.” According to him, The Fabulous Fox is one of the leading venues in the United States in audience size for touring shows. He shared that in addition to the larger companies producing work in St. Louis there are many smaller professional theatre companies also doing excellent work.

Six additional shows, not included with the subscription, will play the Fox in the 2024-2025 season:

HAMILTON, August 28 – September 8, 2024

CHICAGO, November 29 – December 1, 2024

Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, December 27 – 29, 2024

MEAN GIRLS, March 14 – 16, 2025

RIVERDANCE, May 2 – 4, 2025

AIN’T TOO PROUD: The Life and Times of The Temptations, May 9 – 11, 2025

New seven and eight-show season ticket packages will go on sale Friday, May 10. Current Broadway season ticket holders will receive their renewal information in the coming days. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced later. For more information, please visit FabulousFox.com