Review: WAYWARD at The Kranzberg Blackbox Theater

Founded over 20 years ago, First Run Theatre produces original plays that have not been previously staged. The theatre group accepts submissions from Midwestern based playwrights. Each year, dozens of full-length plays are read by the company’s reading committee without knowing the playwright’s name. The committee compiles a shortlist of the best submissions for First Run’s annual Reading Festival. The selected scripts are assigned a director, cast and rehearsed for each read. Comments are gathered following the festival and the First Run Theatre Board select plays for full-scale production. This year, the First Run Theatre Board of Directors selected WAYWARD by Chicago based playwright Eric Berg for its first production of their 20th Season. Friday evening, Playwright Eric Berg and a packed house enjoyed the World Premiere of WAYWARD at the intimate Kranzberg Black Box Theatre in St. Louis’ Grand Center.

WAYWARD, set in 1961, is the story of Carol a late-teens to early 20’s rural Wisconsin woman studying nursing whose plans are interrupted by an unplanned pregnancy. The story opens with a middle-aged Carol, on a dark stage with only her face illuminated by a single spotlight, telling an unnamed offstage person the story of her pregnancy. Carol’s family had shipped her off during her second trimester to The Home for Wayward Girls in Kansas City, Missouri to avoid the embarrassment of having a pregnant unwed daughter.

Following Carol’s brief introduction of her story, the next scene is set in the intake office at The Wayward Home for Girls where a novice (a young woman entering the convent) Sister Anne, welcomes her and explains a strict set of rules she must agree to during her stay at the home. The indomitably optimistic Carol insists that she won’t be there long and will not acquiesce, insisting on seeing Sister Anne’s superior, Sister Elizabeth. Upon meeting Carol, an unsympathetic Sister Elizabeth verbally attempts to coerce Carol into submission with a callous browbeating. Carol, refusing to be swayed from her idealistic view, moves into the house with the other pregnant young women. Carol’s compassion, kindhearted demeanor and eagerness to connect with the other women, has a profound effect on every woman in the home.

Director Phil Wright magnificently captures the playwright's voice in this premiere production of WAYWARD. He leads a talented cast to tell the stories of the young women who were forced to give their babies up for adoption due to the societal norms of the 1960s. Wright’s analysis of the script and his collaboration with his cast take Berg’s compelling characters from page to stage with genuine realness and authenticity. Each of the actors successfully and effectively creating brand-new characterizations of never before played roles.

Lexy Witcher completely inhabits the invincible spirit of Carol. Her perfect upper Midwest vocal inflection immediately places her geographically with her nasal tone, rounded out consonants, and dragged-out long vowel sounds. Witcher plays Carol with sincere assuredness and contagious positivity. While the weight of what she is facing is daunting, she never let’s her situation change who she is at her core. Witcher’s performance is remarkable, and it is her relationships with Jersey Girl and Sister Anne that give her the opportunity to show her ample range as an actor.

Similarly, Ami Bossi’s (Jersey Girl) disappears into a rough-edged northeasterner with a completely believable New Jersey accent. It’s the antagonistic Jersey Girl that challenges Carol’s hopefulness. Bossi and Witcher excel at delivering the playwright’s meticulously scripted dialogue as they trade verbal barbs. Bossi’s jaded characterization perfectly embodies Jersey Girl’s attempts to school the more naive Carol. It is apropos that the actor’s surname is Bossi, because she is both condescending and bossy in her exceptionally exaggerated performance as Jersey Girl. She is absolutely fantastic in this role.

The remainder of the cast deliver admirable performances. Jade Cash is wonderful as Sister Anne, the young nun yearning for personal connection. Monica Allen is intimidating as the stern Sister Elizabeth. The majority of Allen’s dialogue is delivered at the beginning of the play with a forbidding and blunt interrogation of Carol. The way Allen plays that scene creates a future looming presence that hovers every time she in on stage. McKenna Stroud (Country Girl), Sarah Vallo (Mayflower) and Camryn Ruhl (Maggie) all deliver strong performances as the other pregnant young women staying at The Home for Wayward Girls. Each delivers a convincing portrayal giving the audience genuine characters to care about. Ruhl does double-duty as Carol’s sister Barbara late in the second act.

Kudos to Wright’s work with his Set Designer Brad Slavik for the complete time warp they take the audience on with their carefully appointed set decoration and use of vintage props. The bright colored aluminum water tumblers the women drink from while watching Jackie Kennedy’s Valentine’s Day White House Tour were a splendid prop choice.

Eric Berg has penned an extraordinary narrative with fascinating characters who are facing trying personal situations and navigating complex relationships. While his work takes on a serious subject matter and an important topic his script is not without a few light moments and laughs. Wright’s staging of the play is phenomenal and his work with his cast and crew have breathed life into a new play that is both entertaining and captivating. First Run Theatre will be presenting WAYWARD on weekends through August 20th at the Kranzberg Black Box Theater. For more information, click the ticket link below.