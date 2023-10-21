Review: The Incomparable BETH LEAVEL Performs at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Captivating describes her presence. Magnificent describes her ability to sell a song. Compelling describes her skill at storytelling. On Friday night at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge Tony Award Winner and Broadway veteran Beth Leavel charmed an audience of adoring St. Louis fans with her hilarious anecdotes and her marvelous vocal performances.

Leavel has a long history with St. Louis. Her many performances at The Muny have been beloved by audiences. She instantaneously connected with the local audience recounting the number times she’s performed here on sweltering summer nights without the benefit of air conditioning or a roof over her head. Many of her anecdotes recalled really funny moments at The Muny and she talked about how she honed her craft as a young performer there. St. Louisans relish a local connection and Leavel’s talk of her time and experiences on the Muny stage made the audience putty in her hands.

It was clear from her solo performance why she is a treasure of the American Musical Theatre. Her banter with her pianist was entertaining. The engagement with the audience was genuine and playful. Her humor was irreverent, and her stories were interesting, unique, and unexpected. Who knew that she could have single-handedly taken down Patti LuPone during the Tony rehearsal with a wardrobe malfunction. Audiences came for the music, but it was her banter that gave her performance its charm. Leavel is a fascinating storyteller.

The music, well, was exactly what the audience hoped to hear from Leavel. Thunderous applause conveyed the audience’s gratitude for her incredible vocals and her brilliant expressive delivery. Her set included a healthy dose of Sondheim, some Cole Porter, “As We Stumble Along” from her Tony Award winning performance in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, and a rousing “Before the Parade Passes By.” Leavel’s delivery left no doubt that her theatrical performances create wonderful memories and should not be missed.

Her solo show should not be missed either. Table seating is sold out for her final performance tonight at Blue Strawberry; however, a few bar seats remain. Click the link below to purchase tickets. Hopefully, this will not be the only opportunity to catch Beth Leavel’s glittering solo performance in St. Louis. Perhaps the adoration she felt from her audience will compel her and Blue Strawberry to schedule a return engagement.