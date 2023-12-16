Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Greenfinch Theatre And Dive

Fly North Theatricals Production is Part of Their Theatre for All Initiative

Dec. 16, 2023

There are times when leaving the theatre following a performance that you walk away scratching your head wondering how the cast came together to provide a thoroughly exuberant performance. You've just been a part of an audience who laughed their way through a hilarious musical comedy romp, and showed their appreciation with fervent applause at the curtain call. It was reasonable to expect a somewhat amateurish production when only one-third of the cast are professional actors, and two-thirds of the cast are young, inexperienced student thespians. But after thoughtful consideration you come to the realization that it was the strong directorial effort that created a remarkable production.

A key role of the director is to find a safe space for their actors to create their characters with unencumbered freedom. That is exactly what Director Colin Healy did with his vision for Fly North Theatrical's production of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE. Through his collaboration with his actors and his crew, Healy directed a jubilant and joyous production of SPELLING BEE.  

Healy selected the perfect script to combine the efforts of experienced professional actors with the Fly North students. SPELLING BEE has nine principal characters, three adult roles, and six roles that are tween competitors attempting to qualify for the national spelling bee championships. Selecting this musical and casting professional actors in the adult roles and utilizing his students as spelling bee contestants was pure genius. But the success of this production went well beyond his casting choices. Healy worked with his cast and inspired fearless performances that resulted in a piece of theatre that was energetic, charismatic, and all-around fun.

The authentic and daring performances of Duncan Barbour (Chip), Langston Casey (Barfée), Sydney Cothron (Schwartz and Grubenierre), Ryan Dabbs (Coneybear), Brea Johnson (Marcy), and Ally Willeke (Olive), were beyond their years as actors. Healy mentored each young actor giving them the permission to bravely throw themselves into a physically comedic performance. Each of the six jumped into their roles with courageous abandon, and worked together to become a highly effective story telling ensemble.  

The young actors were supported by the exquisite performances of Jordan Wolk (Vice Principal Panch), Sarah Lantsberger (Rona), and Brian McKinley (Mitch Mahoney). Wolk, Lantsberger, and McKinley’s experience likely had considerable influence on their younger cast mates as they illustrated what it is to embody a character through their acting choices. Wolk’s hilarious deadpan delivery as the spelling bee judge created many laughs. Lantsberer’s terrific voice and strong vocal performance carried the score, and McKinley’s comedic turn as an unenthusiastic parolee doing community service was restrained and amusing. 

SPELLING BEE is a very funny work with alot of laughs, but it also simmers with heart as we get to know the back story of each of the contestants and their home life. When the spelling bee contestants reveal their insecurities the audience connects empathically as it stirs memories of their own insecurities as a pre-teen. While Healy's vision created a show that was hilariously entertaining, he preserved the emotional center of the piece, allowing the laughter to be cathartic. 

Fly North Theatricals production of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is being presented a as part of their 'Theatre for All Initiative.' All are welcome, even those who cannot afford to purchase a ticket. Fly North simply asks those audience members who are financially able to decide how much to pay for their ticket.

Fly North Theatricals production of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is an incredible success thanks to Healy’s phenomenal direction and the fearless performances of the entire cast. There are two performances remaining on December 16th at 7:30 PM and December 17th at 2:00 PM and tickets are scarce. 


