Review: Polyester, Poison and the Patriarchy Collide in 9 TO 5 at Tower Groves Abbey

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The seedy underbelly of office culture comes to life in Stray Dog Theatre’s 9 to 5. Written by Patrica Resnick with music from Dolly Parton, the production is based on the film of the same name.

This drama/musical hybrid is set in 1979, where the female staff of Consolidated Industries endures the agonies of working for the lecherous Frankin Hart Jr.

Directed by Justin Bean, the production follows the trials of three different women, the ambitious Violet Newstead, the newly single Judy Bernly and Doralee Rhodes, a sassy southern gal, as they join forces to topple their sexist, egotistical, lying, and hypocritical boss.

Despicable in almost every way, Franklin Hart Jr. is a philandering cad. His delusions of grandeur cause him to humiliate his office staff. Rude, loud-mouthed, and cunning, he is despised by almost everyone. Only Roz Keith, his dutiful assistant and office busybody, admires him.

Fed up with his harassment, and general unpleasantness, Violet, Judy, and Doralee take matters into their own hands. However, their plan to replace him goes awry when they believe they accidentally poisoned him.

Realizing that he’s still alive, the ladies pivot to kidnapping him and holding him captive at home. With their boss out of the way, the ladies take over the office and implement new policies to make their fellow employees' lives easier.

As the second act opens, Roz has been dispatched to France, and Hart remains in sequestration at home. With the girls in charge, productivity at the company increases, and its staff loves coming to work.

Everything seems to be going smoothly for the ladies until Hart escapes. However, his dastardly plan to expose the three women backfires after the company’s CEO pays a surprise visit and hails the corporate turnaround.

Things get worse for Hart when his plan to claim credit for their success backfires as he and Roz are dispatched to Bolivia to improve efficiency at a facility there. His absence opens the door for Violet to finally become CEO, an opportunity she has longed for.

Staged on a minimal set, this fun romp is fueled by an excellent band and a talented ensemble who sing and dance with great exuberance.

Leading a trio of talented actresses is Jeanelle Gilreath Owens as Violet. Her performance as an empowered and determined woman gives the show some punch.

Joining her is Mara Bollini as Judy, a woman making it on her own in a strange environment. As the character with the most growth in her story arc, she gives a great performance that balances a range of emotions.

Rounding out the trio is Sarah Polizzi as Doralee. Her poignant performance gives audiences a sympathetic character, a victim of office innuendo. She gives her character plenty of Southern gumption, making her instantly relatable.

Together, these three performers captivate as women fighting against sexism. Brassy and tough with trashes of comedic flourishes, each of their performances makes the show pop!

Joel Garrett Brown is delightfully smarmy as Hart. The perfect foil for his castmates, his debut with the company is filled with bravado and bluster as he chews up scenery.

Although she appears in the production briefly, Laura Kyro is delightful as the persnickety Roz. Her two big numbers, Heart to Heart and 5 to 9, are amongst the show’s best.

While many of its themes remain prescient, Stray Dog’s latest production utilizes feelings of nostalgia and empowerment to reach across the decades and touch audiences with a production loaded with fantastic songs and powerful performances.

Office drudgery gets some PTO in Stray Dog Theatre’s fun 9 to 5. Filled with moments of solidarity and sleaze, there’s something for everyone here (even an unexpected cameo to bring the house down) in a well-paced battle of the sexes that rages, dazzles, dances, and laughs from the moment you clock in to the moment you clock out.

More on Tower Groves Abbey Recent Articles Review: DEATHRAP at Tower Grove Abbey 2/16/2026

Reader Reviews

Need more St. Louis Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...