Review: MINDGAME at The Kranzberg Blackbox Theater

Gruesome, twisted, grisly, and disturbing all describe Anthony Horowitz’s play MINDGAME. The psychological thriller is set in a hospital for the criminally insane that has been taken over by its patients. When the curtain rises, the audience is introduced to Mark Styler, an author who has come to conduct an interview with one of the most infamous hospitalized patients. Styler’s work focuses on true crime and his fascination with serial killers. After a lengthy wait, Styler finally gets to meet with the doctor, Farquhar, who runs the asylum setting forth a series of unexpected, suspenseful, and horrific twists and turns.

MINDGAME is the current offering from Albion Theatre Company. Albion closes its inaugural season with another exceptional production directed by the company’s artistic director Robert Ashton. Once again, Ashton proves he has outstanding vision as a director and is a masterful storyteller. Production after production, he ensures his cast and crew are thoroughly prepared to present a polished product and MINDGAME is no exception. Ashton has well-rehearsed his trio of actors and they marvelously deliver on Horowitz’s script that is laden with psychobabble. His leadership has resulted in an incredibly satisfying production of Horowitz’s only full-length play with exceptional performances from his cast.

Nick Freed (Styler) is stellar as the true-crime writer who visits Fairfields Hospital for the Criminally Insane to meet the serial killer who is the subject of his next book. Freed’s character soon realizes that he has made a huge mistake, and the physical manifestation of his growing nerves is apparent in his facial expressions, posture, and his trembling hands and fingers. Every acting choice Freed makes is intentional and heightens the suspense.

Chuck Winning’s (Farquhar) creepy embodiment of the psychiatrist who runs the hospital is beyond disturbing. His manic changes in mood and delivery of inconsistent dialogue are enhanced by his facial expressions and threatening body language. Winning says more with his eyes than he does with his words. It is Winning’s menacing character who creates frightening tension that unnerves the other characters.

Nicole Angeli’s (Paisley) emotive expressions convey a sense of danger that exacerbates Styler’s foreboding feelings about Farquhar. The unease that Angeli conveys with her physical acting choices increases his feelings of looming peril. Her interactions with Styler warn him of Farquhar’s sinister nature without uttering a word. Angeli’s has the smallest of the three roles, but her imposing presence is felt throughout due to the ominous mood she conveys with her extraordinary performance.

Albion’s phenomenal production of MINDGAME is filled with suspenseful fun. Horowitz’s script constantly throws twists, turns, and surprises at the audience. Ashton’s masterful direction moves the play along quickly. The 2-hour and fifteen-minute play flew by in a flash. Freed, Winning and Angeli are all superbly skilled actors who deliver splendid performances.

Albion Theatre’s production of MINDGAME continues its run at the Kranzberg Black Box Theater in Grand Center through November 5th. Click the link below to purchase tickets.