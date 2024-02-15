Review: MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE! at The Playhouse At West Port Plaza

A full house of couples out for their Valentine’s Day dates filled the Playhouse at West Port Plaza for the opening night performance of MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE! It is part play and part stand-up comedy, that is based on the 1992 best-selling self-help book of the same name. MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE is one man show featuring actor and comedian Amadeo Fusca as your Martian guide (aka: a man.) For nearly two hours, the handsome and likeable Fusca shared funny anecdotes about his own relationship while doling out advice from John Gray’s book.

Following a brief video introduction about the difference between the sexes, Fusca bounded onto the stage, introducing himself and launching into an amusing story about taking his wife out on a special date to the Opera. As fate would have it, on the same night, Fusca’s beloved Pittsburgh Penguins were playing their rival, the Washington Capitals, in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. His story about his wife’s expectations and his failed behavior that evening set the perfect tone for what to expect from Fusca’s show.

Fusca, with his endless energy, combined his scripted show with local references, ad-lib engagements with his audience, and just the right amount of improvisation to keep the audience laughing with him, at themselves, and at their relationships. He not only tells stories, but employs all the conventions of theatrical comedy, including some gut busting physical gesticulation. His purposefully awkward gyrations when talking about the evolution of sexual activity in long term relationships was hilarious, as was his uncomfortable apology to the front row for thrusting in their faces.

MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE is a lighthearted evening of adult humor that presents the concepts of Gray’s novel in a playfully fun way. Fusco is a skilled actor and comedian who has kept decades old material fresh with newer topics that are relevant to today’s relationships. It’s probably safe to assume that John Gray was not discussing manscaping in the early 1990’s.

Fusco closes his show seated on barstool with an endearing summary of what the audience has just learned about the differences between Martians (men) and Venusians (women.) Based on the couples’ knowing glances, agreeing nods, playful nudges, and out loud laughing, there is no doubt that everyone found a lot in common with Fusco’s comedy. In the end, the audience may have walked away with a few fresh perspectives about their partner that they did not have before.

MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE has five additional performances through February 18th at The Playhouse at West Port Plaza. Whether you are single, dating, married, or have been married, Fusco’s humor, wit, and magnetic charm will provide a lot of laughs. Amadeo Fusco’s show is worth checking out if you’re looking for a fun outing with your partner or friends . Click the link below to purchase tickets.