Review: DUTCHMAN at Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Bar

Soul Siren Playhouse presents the intense and unapologetic drama DUTCHMAN as its inaugural production. Written and original produced in 1964, Amiri Baraka’s One-Act play DUTCHMAN, directly challenges mid-century racism with a bold characterization of black and white Americans embodied by two characters, a black male (Clay), and a white female (Lulu) on a subway car. The male character is confined, stuck on a doomed rail car that will never make it to the station, akin to The Flying Dutchman ghost ship that will never reach its port. The female character, part temptress, part evil queen, symbolizes 1960s white racism and pressures put upon black men to acculturate in an unintegrated society. Baraka was considered a controversial poet and activist, and DUTCHMAN is widely regarded as a major work of political art.

Soul Siren’s production of Dutchman is intentionally ostentatious in its presentation and is a dramatic success because of the dynamic and fantastic performances of Cameron Jamarr (Clay) and Eileen Engel (Lula.) Jamarr’s Clay is a handsome presence riding the train in his finest business attire. Before speaking a single word, Jamarr employs posture and expression to convey how his ordinary subway ride is about to be derailed by the alluring Lula. Initially, Clay is playful, returning the flirtation from the tantalizing Lula, but the character descends into a slow burning anger that results from Lula’s provocation of his oppression. Jamarr’s agitated performance is magnificent. Clay’s anger is palpable in Jamarr’s hand as he delivers his dialog in close range staring audience members directly in the eye. The small theatre fills with Clay’s rage. Jamarr’s forceful performance establishes the production’s apoplectic tone.

Engel completely vanishes into Lula. From the moment she steps into the subway car, it is obvious that this is Lula’s train and Clay is just one of her passengers. Engel is alluring and sexy, maddening and vexing, as she pushes all of Clay’s buttons. Her character is part Eve and part Evil Queen, using apples to symbolize temptation, but it is Engel’s hypnotic performance that is the real temptation. Lula is the oppressive race that is forcing acculturation upon the marginalized population, and Engel’s brave performance explicates the racism Baraka presents in his script.

As Artistic Director of Soul Siren Playhouse, Cameron Jamarr shares in his program notes that Soul Siren, “is presenting this bold, challenging story with intentions to unify, harmonize, and most importantly, entertain.” Soul Siren Playhouse has more than succeeded upon this mission with this gritty and riveting production. It is apparent from the program notes, the production, and Jamarr’s comments on opening night, that this company has vision and voice.

DUTCHMAN is being presented at Greenfinch Theatre and Dive Bar through February 18th. As part of Soul Siren’s Playhouse’s mission, this show is accessible to any audience interested in seeing this production with or without the ability to pay for tickets. Click the link below for more information and to RSVP to see this compelling, engrossing, and well-acted production.