Review: DUTCHMAN at Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Bar

Soul Siren Playhouse Presents Amiri Baraka's Play

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Fabulous Fox Theatre Photo 3 Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Fabulous Fox Theatre
Review: The Brice is Right with FUNNY GIRL at the Fabulous Fox Photo 4 Review: The Brice is Right with FUNNY GIRL at the Fabulous Fox

Review: DUTCHMAN at Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Bar

Soul Siren Playhouse presents the intense and unapologetic drama DUTCHMAN as its inaugural production. Written and original produced in 1964, Amiri Baraka’s One-Act play DUTCHMAN, directly challenges mid-century racism with a bold characterization of black and white Americans embodied by two characters, a black male (Clay), and a white female (Lulu) on a subway car. The male character is confined, stuck on a doomed rail car that will never make it to the station, akin to The Flying Dutchman ghost ship that will never reach its port. The female character, part temptress, part evil queen, symbolizes 1960s white racism and pressures put upon black men to acculturate in an unintegrated society. Baraka was considered a controversial poet and activist, and DUTCHMAN is widely regarded as a major work of political art. 

Soul Siren’s production of Dutchman is intentionally ostentatious in its presentation and is a dramatic success because of the dynamic and fantastic performances of Cameron Jamarr (Clay) and Eileen Engel (Lula.) Jamarr’s Clay is a handsome presence riding the train in his finest business attire. Before speaking a single word, Jamarr employs posture and expression to convey how his ordinary subway ride is about to be derailed by the alluring Lula. Initially, Clay is playful, returning the flirtation from the tantalizing Lula, but the character descends into a slow burning anger that results from Lula’s provocation of his oppression. Jamarr’s agitated performance is magnificent. Clay’s anger is palpable in Jamarr’s hand as he delivers his dialog in close range staring audience members directly in the eye. The small theatre fills with Clay’s rage. Jamarr’s forceful performance establishes the production’s apoplectic tone.   

Engel completely vanishes into Lula. From the moment she steps into the subway car, it is obvious that this is Lula’s train and Clay is just one of her passengers. Engel is alluring and sexy, maddening and vexing, as she pushes all of Clay’s buttons. Her character is part Eve and part Evil Queen, using apples to symbolize temptation, but it is Engel’s hypnotic performance that is the real temptation. Lula is the oppressive race that is forcing acculturation upon the marginalized population, and Engel’s brave performance explicates the racism Baraka presents in his script.  

As Artistic Director of Soul Siren Playhouse, Cameron Jamarr shares in his program notes that Soul Siren, “is presenting this bold, challenging story with intentions to unify, harmonize, and most importantly, entertain.” Soul Siren Playhouse has more than succeeded upon this mission with this gritty and riveting production. It is apparent from the program notes, the production, and Jamarr’s comments on opening night, that this company has vision and voice. 

DUTCHMAN is being presented at Greenfinch Theatre and Dive Bar through February 18th. As part of Soul Siren’s Playhouse’s mission, this show is accessible to any audience interested in seeing this production with or without the ability to pay for tickets. Click the link below for more information and to RSVP to see this compelling, engrossing, and well-acted production.  




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Review: SARA SHEPERDs Solo Cabaret Show is a Beautiful Evening of Music and Storytelling Photo
Review: SARA SHEPERD's Solo Cabaret Show is a Beautiful Evening of Music and Storytelling

Sara Sheperd is a magnificent singer, actor, and storyteller. She charmed her audience with her warmth, entertained them with her sumptuous voice and delicious vibrato, and left them feeling a personal connection to a humble and kind artist.  

2
CLUE and INTO THE WOODS Lead the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards with 11 Nominations Each Photo
CLUE and INTO THE WOODS Lead the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards with 11 Nominations Each

The St. Louis Theatre Circle announced their 2024 Nominations on Friday. STAGES St. Louis’ production of CLUE and New Jewish Theatre’s production of INTO THE WOODS lead all productions with 11 nominations each. Twenty-four different companies and 55 unique productions were represented among 165 nominations in 33 categories. Awards will be handed out on Monday, March 25th, 2024, at The Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts on the Webster University campus.  

3
Review: DUTCHMAN at Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Bar Photo
Review: DUTCHMAN at Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Bar

Soul Siren’s production of Dutchman is intentionally ostentatious in its presentation and is a dramatic success because of the dynamic and fantastic performances of Cameron Jamarr (Clay) and Eileen Engel (Lula.) Amiri Baraka’s One-Act play DUTCHMAN, directly challenges mid-century racism with a bold characterization of black and white Americans embodied by two characters.

4
Interview: Amadeo Fusca Talks About His One-Man Play MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENU Photo
Interview: Amadeo Fusca Talks About His One-Man Play MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE!

Amadeo Fusca brings his hilarious one man show MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE to the Westport Playhouse on February 14th through 18th for six shows. Part scripted, part improvisation, and part stand-up comedy, Fusca keeps things current and keeps his audience laughing each time he takes the stage. He has a lot of experience explaining the differences between men and women. He has traveled across the country performing this show more than 350 times.  

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst is a member of the St. Louis Theatre Circle and has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the ... (read more about this author)

CLUE and INTO THE WOODS Lead the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards with 11 Nominations EachCLUE and INTO THE WOODS Lead the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards with 11 Nominations Each
Review: DUTCHMAN at Greenfinch Theatre And Dive BarReview: DUTCHMAN at Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Bar
Interview: Amadeo Fusca Talks About His One-Man Play MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE!Interview: Amadeo Fusca Talks About His One-Man Play MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE!
Previews: The Cabaret Project of St. Louis Presents Sara SheperdPreviews: The Cabaret Project of St. Louis Presents Sara Sheperd

Videos

Moby Dick - A Theatrical Aerial Adventure Like Never Before Video
Moby Dick - A Theatrical Aerial Adventure Like Never Before
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (4/23-4/25)
Just One Look in St. Louis Just One Look
Blue Strawberry (2/22-2/22)
Moulin Rouge! in St. Louis Moulin Rouge!
Fox Theatre (4/30-5/12)
Dracula in St. Louis Dracula
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (5/30-6/22)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (4/12-4/13)
Spirits To Enforce in St. Louis Spirits To Enforce
Kranzberg Black Box (5/03-5/18)
JACEY'S JAZZ JOINT in St. Louis JACEY'S JAZZ JOINT
The Blue Strawberry (3/13-3/27)
MJ in St. Louis MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
Hairspray in St. Louis Hairspray
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Hairspray in St. Louis Hairspray
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (2/08-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You