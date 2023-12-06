Review: BARRYMORE at St. Louis Actors' Studio

John Contini Reprises His Kevin Kline Award Winning Role

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: INTO THE WOODS at The New Jewish Theatre is an Immersive Enchanted Fairytale Photo 2 Review: INTO THE WOODS at The New Jewish Theatre is an Immersive Enchanted Fairytale
Review: The Midnight Company's JUST ONE LOOK Continues to Wow Audiences Photo 3 Review: The Midnight Company's JUST ONE LOOK Continues to Wow Audiences
Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At New Jewish Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At New Jewish Theatre

Review: BARRYMORE at St. Louis Actors' Studio

John Barrymore was one of the most prolific actors of his generation. He gained notoriety for his handsome looks, his legendary performances on stage and screen, and unfortunately his tragic decline from alcoholism. BARRYMORE, the current production at St. Louis Actor’s Studio, is William Luce’s fictional account of John Barrymore rehearsing for a revival of Richard III about a month prior to his death from liver failure and cirrhosis.  

Luce’s script is a written as a two person play. One actor plays John Barrymore, and an unseen actor plays a stage manager who engages with Barrymore from offstage. The play, written mostly as a monologue, allows the actor to recount the life of Barrymore, his familial relationships, his career, his four failed marriages, and his dependence on the bottle. Luce’s script is filled with wit and sarcasm but is ultimately a portrait of a helpless man whose demons are destroying him.  

John Contini reprises the role that won him a Kevin Kline Award. From his initial entrance stumbling onto the stage, Contini captivates the audience. His performance as Barrymore is both magnificent and sad. He plays Barrymore a caustic man with acerbic wit who wants desperately to have one more grand stage performance, but alcoholism has robbed the once proud egocentric man of his cognitive function and ability to maintain focus. Contini superbly conveys Barrymore’s frustration and anger as he cannot concentrate and remember his lines. He physically embodies the character, expressing Barrymore’s pathetic decline with crumbling posture and overwrought facial expression. 

Alexander Huber delivers an impressive vocal acting performance as the never seen Frank, the stage manager engaging with Barrymore from the wings. Frank’s role is to move the action forward and refocus Barrymore when he gets lost in tangential stories. Frank also functions as Barrymore’s alter ego, both supporting and chastising Barrymore for his acting success and his self-indulgent behavior. It is Frank’s verbal sparring that sheds light on the pitiful man Barrymore has become. Contini’s has the showy, scene-chewing role, but Huber equally matches Contini line-for-line, with a layered reading to express the exasperation of a professional whose time is being is wasted. 

BARRYMORE is an exquisitely written script that is exceptionally acted in this first-rate production at St. Louis Actor’s Studio. This fantastic production can be seen through December 10th at The Gaslight Theatre. Click the link below to purchase tickets.  


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes to the Fabulous Fox in January Photo
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes to the Fabulous Fox in January

Performances of Jagged Little Pill at the Fabulous Fox run January 19-21. Show times are Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

2
Don Richard to Return For A 5th Season As Scrooge In Arrow Rock Lyceums A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Don Richard to Return For A 5th Season As Scrooge In Arrow Rock Lyceum's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Join Don Richard as he returns for a 5th season as Scrooge in Arrow Rock Lyceum's A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Get into the Christmas spirit with dazzling scenery, delightful music, and a talented cast.

3
BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards December 5th Standings; FREAKY FRIDAY Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards December 5th Standings; FREAKY FRIDAY Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian Church Photo
Review: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian Church

West End Player Guild's production of WALTER CRONKITE HAS DIED is an enjoyable piece of theatre thanks to the performances of its two leading ladies. Wobbe and Durbin’s on-stage chemistry takes a dated story, makes it interesting and funny, and delivers the playwright’s intended message. The funny and heartwarming WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD plays at the Union Avenue Christian Church through December 10th.

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... James Lindhorst">(read more about this author)

Review: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian ChurchReview: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian Church
Review: LEANNÁN SIDHEReview: LEANNÁN SIDHE
Review: INTO THE WOODS at The New Jewish Theatre is an Immersive Enchanted FairytaleReview: INTO THE WOODS at The New Jewish Theatre is an Immersive Enchanted Fairytale
Preview: T.3 Opens Their Concert Tour on December 8th at The Sheldon in St. LouisPreview: T.3 Opens Their Concert Tour on December 8th at The Sheldon in St. Louis

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
Dracula in St. Louis Dracula
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (5/30-6/22)
Aladdin in St. Louis Aladdin
Fox Theatre (12/12-12/17)
Spirit of the Season in St. Louis Spirit of the Season
The Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts (12/08-12/09)
Ailey II in St. Louis Ailey II
Touhill Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/02)PHOTOS
To Kill a Mockingbird in St. Louis To Kill a Mockingbird
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (1/09-1/10)
MOTheR in St. Louis MOTheR
COCA - Catherine B. Berges Theatre (12/08-12/10)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (4/09-4/14)
Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas in St. Louis Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas
New Line Theatre at the Grandel Theatre (11/30-12/16)
MJ in St. Louis MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
Company in St. Louis Company
Fox Theatre (2/27-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You