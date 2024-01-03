Moonstone Theatre Company to Present the St. Louis Premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp

Click Here will present the St. Louis premiere of The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp, directed by Gary Wayne Barker and starring Moonstone Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Sharon Hunter* and Ryan Lawson Maeske, February 8-25, 2024 at the Robert J. Reim Theater in Kirkwood.

Opening on Broadway in 2019 to rave reviews and nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play in 2020, The Sound Inside is a gripping drama centered around brilliant Ivy League professor Bella Baird. Bella begins to mentor the brilliant but enigmatic student Christopher and the two form an unexpectedly intense bond. As their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, Bella makes a surprising request of Christopher that neither knows if he can fulfill. Brimming with suspense, Rapp's riveting play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another.

"I am very excited to bring The Sound Inside to St. Louis audiences. This play by Adam Rapp is a hypnotic and gripping story that will take your breath away," Hunter says. "It has been called a beautiful fable about how writers live to write and then forget to live. As an actress, as well as a producer, I am truly thrilled to tell this story."

Showtimes for the performance run are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Robert J. Reim Theater at 111 S. Geyer Road in Kirkwood, Mo. Ticket prices are $40 General Admission / $35 Senior / $15 Student. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone through the box office at 314-412-3850 from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. A $2 per ticket handling fee applies to all orders, no refunds or exchanges.

*Member Actor's Equity

About Moonstone Theatre Company

Moonstone Theatre Company is a new professional performing arts organization which offers the community a wide range of quality theatrical productions while supporting local arts and education. Moonstone looks to inspire, entertain and challenge audiences with productions that range from the classics to new works. Moonstone Theatre Company celebrates the power of the theatre to illuminate our diversity and enlighten our shared humanity. For more information, visit Click Here and follow on Facebook and Instgram.