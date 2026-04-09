MJ National Tour to Return to The Fabulous Fox Theatre

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Tour of MJ will have a return St. Louis engagement at The Fabulous Fox May 19-24.

Show times for MJ at The Fabulous Fox are Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. There will also be a 1:00 p.m. matinee performance on Thursday, May 21.

Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and Signature Sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. It’s electrified over 5 million people globally on Broadway; in cities across North America; Hamburg, Germany; Brisbane, Australia and once again at The Fabulous Fox in May 2026.