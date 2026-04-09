MJ National Tour to Return to The Fabulous Fox Theatre
Jordan Markus plays the title role of ‘MJ’ on the First National Tour.
The National Tour of MJ will have a return St. Louis engagement at The Fabulous Fox May 19-24.
Show times for MJ at The Fabulous Fox are Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. There will also be a 1:00 p.m. matinee performance on Thursday, May 21.
Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and Signature Sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. It’s electrified over 5 million people globally on Broadway; in cities across North America; Hamburg, Germany; Brisbane, Australia and once again at The Fabulous Fox in May 2026.
Jordan Markus plays the title role of ‘MJ’ on the First National Tour. An original cast member of the touring company, Jordan made his Broadway and National tour debuts playing both roles of ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael’ in MJ. He is joined on tour by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Jackson Robert Vann (Little Michael), Eric Wiltz (Little Michael), Erik Hamilton (Standby MJ, Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Kendrick Mitchell (Berry Gordy/Nick), Michael Nero (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Kevin Cruz (Alejandro), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Marlon), Kristin Stokes (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Rajané Katurah (Katherine Jackson/Kate).