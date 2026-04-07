Justin Willman to Bring ONE FOR THE AGES TOUR to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

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Fresh off the release of Magic Lover—Netflix’s first-ever magic comedy special—Justin Willman is hitting the road with an all-new tour: One for the Ages. ​​Justin Willman has revealed new dates for 2026, stopping in 17 new cities including St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Willman is best known as the star and creator of Netflix’s Magic for Humans and Magic Prank Show, where his signature mix of mind-blowing magic and relatable humor has made him a streaming favorite, a viral hit (1 billion views and counting), and a fan favorite for families, comedy lovers, and skeptics alike.

He’s appeared on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Conan, and was recently named “Stage Magician of the Year” by the Magic Castle. He’s performed at the White House, packed theaters across the country, and managed to make grown adults openly weep over a card trick. But the live show? That’s where the real magic happens.

One for the Ages is Justin’s biggest tour to date, featuring brand-new material and more. It’s an interactive, laugh-filled, sleight-of-mind experience that’s smart, silly, and astonishing.

And yes—it’s the kind of show you can bring your kids, your date, or your dad to. All ages. All generations. All-new.

This is One for the Ages.

NEW 2026 SHOW DATES

8/21/2026 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium

8/22/2026 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

8/27/2026 Duluth, MN DECC Symphony Hall

9/10/2026 Bakersfield, CA The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

9/11/2026 Visalia, CA Visalia Fox Theatre

9/24/2026 Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theater

9/25/2026 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

9/26/2026 Syracuse, NY The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

10/22/2026 Providence, RI The VETS

10/24/2026 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/5/2026 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

11/6/2026 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

11/7/2026 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

11/12/2026 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

11/13/2026 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

11/14/2026 Charleston, WV The Theater - Charleston Coliseum Convention Center

11/28/2026 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox