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Justin Willman to Bring ONE FOR THE AGES TOUR to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Willman will bring his tour to Pittsburgh, Hershey, New York, and more.

By: Apr. 07, 2026
Justin Willman to Bring ONE FOR THE AGES TOUR to the Fabulous Fox Theatre Image

Fresh off the release of Magic Lover—Netflix’s first-ever magic comedy special—Justin Willman is hitting the road with an all-new tour: One for the Ages. ​​Justin Willman has revealed new dates for 2026, stopping in 17 new cities including St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Willman is best known as the star and creator of Netflix’s Magic for Humans and Magic Prank Show, where his signature mix of mind-blowing magic and relatable humor has made him a streaming favorite, a viral hit (1 billion views and counting), and a fan favorite for families, comedy lovers, and skeptics alike.

He’s appeared on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Conan, and was recently named “Stage Magician of the Year” by the Magic Castle. He’s performed at the White House, packed theaters across the country, and managed to make grown adults openly weep over a card trick. But the live show? That’s where the real magic happens.

One for the Ages is Justin’s biggest tour to date, featuring brand-new material and more. It’s an interactive, laugh-filled, sleight-of-mind experience that’s smart, silly, and astonishing.

And yes—it’s the kind of show you can bring your kids, your date, or your dad to. All ages. All generations. All-new.

This is One for the Ages.

NEW 2026 SHOW DATES

8/21/2026        Redding, CA              Redding Civic Auditorium

8/22/2026        Stockton, CA              Bob Hope Theatre

8/27/2026        Duluth, MN                 DECC Symphony Hall

9/10/2026        Bakersfield, CA          The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

9/11/2026        Visalia, CA                 Visalia Fox Theatre

9/24/2026        Pittsburgh, PA            Byham Theater

9/25/2026        Hershey, PA               Hershey Theatre

9/26/2026        Syracuse, NY             The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

10/22/2026      Providence, RI           The VETS

10/24/2026      New York, NY            Beacon Theatre

11/5/2026        Minneapolis, MN        State Theatre

11/6/2026        Des Moines, IA          Hoyt Sherman Place

11/7/2026        Cedar Rapids, IA       Paramount Theatre

11/12/2026      Indianapolis, IN          Clowes Memorial Hall

11/13/2026      Cincinnati, OH           Taft Theatre

11/14/2026      Charleston, WV         The Theater - Charleston Coliseum Convention Center

11/28/2026      St. Louis, MO             The Fabulous Fox








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