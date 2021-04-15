HOW TO SNAG A SEA MONSTER Plays Live At The Coterie This Month

This Spring, The Coterie presents Mesner Puppet Theater's premiere production of How to Snag a Sea Monster: A Terrifically Tall Tale, an all masked, socially distanced, live show with an online streaming option available for those who are unable to attend in person.

An adaptation of the endearing American folktales of Stormy Stormalong, How to Snag a Sea Monster will perform for families with ages five and older live on The Coterie's stage in Crown Center, April 30 - May 30, 2021, with the streaming version available for families and virtual school field trips beginning May 5, 2021.



In How to Snag a Sea Monster: A Terrifically Tall Tale, after a monstrous wave washes a creature ashore, the people of a small Cape Cod town hear it wailing. What they initially fear might be a sea monster, turns out to be a baby as big as a house. The village adopts the giant baby, whom they name Stormalong, or 'Stormy' for short, but growing to over 24 feet, Stormy struggles to fit in, and eventually chooses a life at sea aboard a clipper ship to find a place in the world. Meanwhile, when a bullying sea monster, the colossal kraken, does come to torment the village... only Stormy is big enough to save them all.



"When I was thinking about our first show back on stage," says Jeff Church, The Coterie's Producing Artistic Director, "I was hoping to find a piece about community and how people can come together when faced with adversity. Along came Mesner Puppets' insightful and charming adaptation of the Stormy Stormalong tales and it was a perfect fit."



"Centered around a small northeastern island community, How to Snag a Sea Monster shows how the village must adapt to change, eventually learning that if they can be open to new possibilities, they have the power to overcome truly colossal obstacles," explains Meghann Henry, Mesner Puppet Theater's Producing Artistic Director.

"One of the major programs at Mesner is our tour that performs for summer reading programs across the region so How to Snag a Sea Monster is being created to tour in 2022 to align with the Summer Reading Theme of 'Oceans of Possibilities'. We were interested in finding an American folktale that we could play with the storytelling and adapt it for the many possibilities of puppetry. Our Director of Puppetry Arts, Mike Horner, discovered the Tall Tale of Stormy Stormalong, which actually originated as a Northeastern Sea Shanty and we couldn't resist the opportunity to develop a show that might inspire families to leave the theater singing silly sea shanties together! The show is lighthearted, silly even, that's where the magic comes from... through playfulness we are able to look at our world with fresh eyes allowing us to reflect on our experiences and connect with our community. We are excited about our partnership with The Coterie that is supporting us in launching this new show. We can't wait to be in front of a live audience again!"



How to Snag a Sea Monster: A Terrifically Tall Tale at The Coterie will run approximately 45 minutes and is recommended for families with ages five and older. T



How to Snag a Sea Monster: A Terrifically Tall Tale will be performed live at The Coterie Theatre in Crown Center. If ticket holders are unable to attend in person, the performance will be available to stream at home at no additional cost. Patrons may indicate their choice to view virtually when purchasing tickets or by contacting The Coterie's box office to make arrangements prior to their selected performance date. How to Snag a Sea Monster is also available to educators as an in person or virtual field trip for K - 4th grades. Educators should contact The Coterie box office to discuss booking details or visit www.thecoterie.org for more information.