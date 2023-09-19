DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE Comes to St. Louis Actors' Studio in October

Click Here (STLAS) will present Dr. Ride's American Beach House by STLAS friend and actor/playwright Liza Birkenmeier, directed by Associate Artistic Director Annamaria Pileggie October 6-22 at The Gaslight Theater. Dr. Ride's American Beach House is an intimate snapshot of queer anti-heroines. On the eve of Dr. Sally Ride's historic space flight, four women with passionate opinions and no opportunities sit on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop, watching life pass them by.

'Dr. Ride's American Beach House takes place in South City, and is full of wonder for the place I love. I'm thrilled for this local premiere - St. Louis is where the play should be seen," says Birkenmeier. "This production is a magical intersection for me as I've worked with Anna since I was an undergrad student at Wash U, and I sent her an early draft of the script ten years after graduating. Her input, presence and wisdom has been around from before the New York premiere."

Shows will be performed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 each plus fees, $25 each plus fees for students with valid ID and seniors 65+, available via Ticketmaster or at the theater box office one hour before show time. For more information, visit Click Here or email help@stlas.org.