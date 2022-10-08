DAVINCI & MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE Will Return to The Westport Playhouse This Holiday Season

Da Vinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience will return to The Westport Playhouse - STL for select holiday performances featuring matinee and evening performances beginning Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 26th through Dec. 30th, 2022.

Created and performed by Mark Rodgers, the performance was first conceived as an exhibition celebrating the work of these two giants of the Italian Renaissance. This unique, multi-media production views the works of these two distinctive rivals through a dramatic and contemporary lens. The Titans Experience, now in its 8th season, has toured across the United States and performed its 100 Off-Broadway performance at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC on March 11th, 2022.

"Da Vinci & Michelangelo has something that everyone can relate to," says Rodgers. "The impact of everything they said and did can be found in our lives today."

"We are thrilled to be returning to the Westport Playhouse. The theaters' newly installed 40 foot, HD video wall establishes the Playhouse as one of the top, state of the art venues in the country and a perfect fit for our multi-media production," explains Rodgers. Through exploration of their inventions, machines, sketches, paintings, and sculptures, Rodgers connects the immortal work of Da Vinci & Michelangelo to modern day geniuses, including Les Paul, Van Cliburn, and Paul McCartney, and encourages audiences to discover their own "inner" Da Vinci and Michelangelo.

Da Vinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience is directed by Bill Stine. Lighting for the production has been design by Maarten Cornelis and sound design is by Matthew Palmer.

The Westport Playhouse STL is located at 635 W Port Plaza Drive, St. Louis, MO. 63146. Performances begin Nov. 26th through Dec. 30th, 2022 are scheduled:

November 2022

Sat. Nov. 26th, 22 - 2:00pm / Sun. Nov. 27th, 22 - 5:30pm

December 2022

Sat. Dec. 3rd, 22 - 2:00pm / Sun. Dec. 4th, 22 - 5:30pm / Sat. Dec. 10th, - 4:30pm

Sun. Dec. 11. 22 - 2:00pm / Sat. Dec. 17th, 22 - 2:00pm / Sun. Dec. 18th, 22 - 5:30pm

Thur. Dec. 22nd, 22 - 2:00pm / Tues. Dec. 27th, 22 - 7:30pm / Wed. Dec. 28th, 22 - 7:30pm

Thur. Dec. 29th, 22 - 7:30pm / Fri. Dec. 30th, 22 - 7:30pm

Ticket price is $34. and are available online at www.thewestportplayhouse.com or by calling the theater box office at 314.328.5868.

For more information about Mark Rodgers and the production, please visit www.DiscoverDaVinci.com.