Single Tickets Now On Sale for BOOP! CLUE and More at The Fabulous Fox

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Single tickets are on sale now for four upcoming shows in The Fabulous Fox’s 2026-2027 Broadway Series. Tickets are available for the following shows: CLUE; DEATH BECOMES HER; BOOP! The Musical; A BEAUTIFUL NOISE – The Neil Diamond Musical.

Single ticket on sale dates for THE GREAT GATSBY, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, LEGALLY BLONDE, Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, MAMMA MIA!, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and WICKED can be found at FabulousFox.com/Events.

CLUE | September 22 – October 4, 2026

A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

DEATH BECOMES HER | October 13-25, 2026

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for. DEATH BECOMES HER is the Tony Award®-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli. DEATH BECOMES HER is “a laugh-filled, tuneful musical to die for” (Variety) and “a cheek-aching laughter roller coaster — the most fun night out!” (The Daily Beast). Experience the “savagely funny” (Time Out) pop-culture phenomenon that’s been certified “hilarious” by The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Goldie Hawn, Beyoncé (!!) and countless fans on Instagram, TikTok, and beyond. See it now and laugh for eternity.

BOOP! The Musical | October 27 – November 8, 2026

For almost a century, the Betty Boop® character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage! Tony Award®–winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios’ Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple GRAMMY® winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE- The Neil Diamond Musical | November 13-15, 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

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