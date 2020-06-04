Legendary Flamenco Hall Casa Patas Closes its Doors

WHTS has reported that Madrid's legendary flamenco hall Casa Patas is closing its doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Casa Patas has been up and running for nearly 40 years, hosting shows of performers including Rosalia and more. But, the impact of the pandemic has overtaken the space.

Owner Martin Guerrero shard with Reuters, "A company that has no customers can't make any money and a company that makes no money can't survive."

He hopes in the future to be able to reopen: "Of course we'll try and get the business up and running again...It's very important to my family. It's our way of life."

