Ibiza Clubs and Brands Unite for Live Stream to Support the Red Cross in Ibiza

Special times call for special measures and the current global health crisis requires just that. As such, on April 11th from 6pm CET, the biggest brands on the White Isle including the world renowned International Music Summit, Ibiza Global Radio and Football Club UD Ibiza , plus iconic clubs such as Blue Marlin Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza, Café Mambo and many more will all come together in support of the Red Cross in Ibiza. Jack Back, Felix Da Housecat, Luciano, Paco Osuna, Pete Tong, Andres Campo, Francisco Allendes, Sidney Charles, Anna Tur, Manu Gonzalez, Gonçalo, Carl Kennedy and many more all contribute to a non-stop stream of music from huge international DJs live on DanceTelevision's Stay Home Festival via stayhomefestival.org will invite donations via gofundme.com/f/ibiza-needs-ibiza-beats-for-cruz-roja-ibiza and this unique online rave will bring together the whole of Ibiza's dance music community..

COVID-19 does not discriminate between borders or countries, it affects us all. While we all do our part by being responsible and staying at home, we can do more and contribute to helping the medical practitioners on the frontline. This is why in Ibiza, Football Club UD Ibiza and International Music Summit, along with multiple organisations from the entertainment industry such as Ibiza Global Radio and Dance TV, are joining forces to create a very special live stream to raise money to provide the Red Cross in Ibiza with much-needed support and relief in the fight against COVID-19.

Danny Whittle IMS Partner "It's so special to see all the club and music brands of Ibiza coming together in a show of solidarity during these strange time. It's so difficult for charities like the Red Cross at this time trying to look after so many people, homeless, elderly and so on. This is why we are targeting their amazing charity. Any donation on the go fund me link would be much appreciated to help. Thank you everyone involved"

DanceTelevision's Stay Home Festival invites artists, events, labels and fans to join in solidarity to raise public awareness and funds in support of the WHO and select NGOs that are critical in helping the music entertainment industry. DanceTelevision is taking the lead by providing a FREE platform to fans and artists in troubling times, whilst the entertainment industry has been swept off its feet by cancelations due to the impending coronavirus quarantine. Pledging to etch the message of social distancing in our collective consciousness, DanceTelevision leverages its influence across the world's stage, 24/7 for the duration of the global quarantine.

Some of the biggest names in dance music will be streamed live on DanceTelevision's Stay Home Festival www.stayhomefestival.org as well as crossposted to many different Facebook pages with many more Ibiza partners to be announced.

GO FUND ME LINK

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ibiza-needs-ibiza-beats-for-cruz-roja-ibiza

FULL LINE UP

Andres Campo

Anna Tur

Carl Kennedy

Felix Da Housecat

Francisco Allendes

Gonçalo

Jack Back

Luciano

Manu Gonzalez

Paco Osuna

Pete Tong

Sebastian Gamboa

Sidney Charles

Tom Crane





CURRENT PARTNERS

Ibiza Global Radio, Ibiza Global TV, International Music Summit, Blue Marlin Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza, Café Mambo, Factory Bar, The Night League, Fiesta & Bullshit, Eden Ibiza, Question Reality, UD Ibiza, Be Drinks, Power Electronics and many more to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More Spain Stories