BWW TV: Get A First Look At THE LION KING In Madrid

Enjoy the classic musical numbers 'El Ciclo Vital' ('The Circle of Life') and 'Siento Un Nuevo Amor En Mí' ('Can You Feel The Love Tonight'), and a scene from EL REY LEÓN (the Spanish production of THE LION KING), with the brand new cast that can be seen in Madrid's Gran Via: Tiago Barbosa (Simba), Fela Domínguez (Nala), Pitu Manubens (Scar) and Lindiwe Mkhize (Rafiki).

Since its premiere in 2011, over three million people have enjoyed this production, and it has become a landmark of Madrid's Gran Via that still hangs the No Tickets Avaliable sign in most performances.

Six Tony-award-winner in 1998 and two Olivier-award-winner in 1999, critics have always supported this Walt Disney Theatricals production, one of the most innovative and avant-garde they have ever offered. Furthermore, the Madrid production won seven BroadwayWorld audience awards in 2012, including Best Musical. Since then, the love and admiration of Spanish audiences has only grown.





