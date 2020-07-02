South Korean Film ALIVE Reaches Highest Box Office Numbers Since February

Article Pixel Jul. 2, 2020  
The zombie thriller #Alive is the first film to pass the 1 million admissions mark since February. The film stars Yu Ah-in and Park Shin-hye and was released on June 24th on 1,662 screens. According to ScreenDaily.

South Korea's film industry has hopes that this is a good sign for the summer season for films.

The President of Spackman Entertainment Group states, "We believe that the opening performance of #Alive is a test case that shows audiences are returning to theatres despite Covid-19, and we believe there is pent-up demand for movie consumers.

