National Gugak Gwanhyeon-Orchestra Performs Preview Concert on YouTube

National Gugak Gwanhyeon-Orchestra will present 'Daelibgwa Harmony: before the performance of konzerto', a program that will preview of an upcoming performance. This program will be live online.

The performance will take place on January 16th, 2021 (Saturday) at 15:00.

View the performance on YouTube at youtube.com/ntong2.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/NTOKstory/.