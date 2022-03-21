KING LEAR Comes to the National Theater of Korea This Week

King Lear, an unmatched masterpiece that stands out from the great legacy of Shakespeare, will take on the form of changgeuk. It is a new piece by the Company with playwright Bae Sam-sik, whose collaboration in <Trojan Women> accomplished excellent artistic amalgamation. Korean vocal music will beautifully blossom on his language filled with deep affection in humanity and exceptional mastery of filling and emptying space.

The piece will be directed by Jung Young-doo, a widely acclaimed choreographer whose directorial works in dance and musical theater for the last few years also gained recognition for his remarkable interpretation of language, music, and movement manifested in stylish mise-en-scene. Dealing with truth and lies and with the transience of mortal life, this quintessential tragedy will go through another compelling chemical reaction to fascinate our hearts.

Crew

Director: Jung Young-doo

Playwright: Bae Sam-sik

Pansori Composer : Han Seung-seok

Music Composer: Jung Jae-il

Performances run 22-27 March 2022.

Learn more at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=266005.