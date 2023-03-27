Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

9 TO 5 Will Have its Korean Premiere in DIMF

9 to 5 The Musical will be performed from May 19th to May 28th in Daegu Opera house, in Daegu, South Korea.

Mar. 27, 2023  

9 TO 5 Will Have its Korean Premiere in DIMF

Daegu International Musical Festival (DIMF) will open with '9 to 5 The Musical' for its 17th Festival.

The Opening production of 17th DIMF, 9 to 5 The Musical is based on the film of the same name that released in 1980 and is about humorously depicts accusations of gender discrimination and absurdity in the office.

The Musical is written by Patricia Resnick, the screenwriter of the original film and composed by Dolly Parton, who as nominated the Oscar, Grammy and Tony Awards. As Jeff Calhoun, who directed famous productions such as , , and , directed this spectacular production and improved its completeness.

9 to 5 The Musical will be performed from May 19th to May 28th in Daegu Opera house, in Daegu, South Korea.

"The music of 'Dolly Parton,' the icon of the era, and the spectacular live musical stage meet and create a tremendous synergy. Since it is the best masterpiece ever prepared by DIMF, we are looking forward to the sensation of this smash hit musical to the festival" said the chairman of DIMF executive committee, Sunghyuck Bae

DIMF has been running in Daegu, South Korea since 2007 and introduced more than 340 musical productions to over 2 million festival audiences. In 2023, the 17th festival runs from May 19 to June 5th and meet the audience with various musical related events, such as Official invited Musicals, Korean New Musicals, College Musical Festival, official events including opening concert and DIMF Awards etc.



Student Blog: How to Manage Plans More Effectively? Photo
Student Blog: How to Manage Plans More Effectively?
The spring semester has begun. College students will be busy with their work. Sometimes they are busy with their experimental reports, works or college clubs. If you have a lot of things to do like this, it can suddenly become a problem.It's about how to prioritize work and how to solve things. If things pile up more crazy, you could be in a panic. So, what are some easy ways to get things done without panic? Here are some helpful tips.
Emerging K-Pop Group NMIXX Announces First Showcase Tour Photo
Emerging K-Pop Group NMIXX Announces First Showcase Tour
The showcase tour then continues in Asia on June 4 in Bangkok, while also stopping in Jakarta, Taipei, and Singapore, before playing the final show in Manila. The tour will feature music from their first EP expérgo. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the group's comeback after it was first teased earlier last month.
Concert Review: DREAMCATCHER Brings Rock-Infused K-Pop to New York City Photo
Concert Review: DREAMCATCHER Brings Rock-Infused K-Pop to New York City
The Theater at Madison Square Garden (formerly Hulu Theater) was nearly unrecognizable as k-pop girl group Dreamcatcher turned the venue into their own personal rave on Saturday night. The seven-member group, made up of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon, brought their unique blend of rock- and EDM-infused k-pop hits, and proved why they deserve a spot among the top Korean groups of this generation.
Student Blog: Experiencing the Musicals in Two Different Countries Photo
Student Blog: Experiencing the Musicals in Two Different Countries
Last few years, I had the experience of watching some musicals in Korea. While watching many musicals in Korea, I became curious about the musicals in other cultures. So I started to find some musicals in other countries on the internet. And I found out that there was so many original version of musicals in the US.

More Hot Stories For You


9 TO 5 Will Have its Korean Premiere in DIMF9 TO 5 Will Have its Korean Premiere in DIMF
March 27, 2023

Daegu International Musical Festival (DIMF) will open with '9 to 5 The Musical' for its 17th Festival.
ROSETTA Marks Living Theatre's First Production In AsiaROSETTA Marks Living Theatre's First Production In Asia
January 11, 2023

The Living Theatre, in its 75th season, is still producing a 'first' in an upcoming collaboration with Yossef K. Junghan, playwright and director from South Korea on his new work, 'Rosetta.'
SQUID GAME's Oh Yeong-Su Dropped From LOVE LETTERS Following Sexual Misconduct ChargesSQUID GAME's Oh Yeong-Su Dropped From LOVE LETTERS Following Sexual Misconduct Charges
November 28, 2022

Squid Game star Oh Yeong-su has pulled out from a previously announced co-starring role in a stage play in Korea following sexual misconduct charges. 78-year-old Oh was indicted on Friday for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman in 2017, and was released without detention.
Check Out DIMF Korean New Musicals On Broadway On DemandCheck Out DIMF Korean New Musicals On Broadway On Demand
October 12, 2022

Daegu International Musical Festival(DIMF), a global musical theatre festival, will hold 'DIMF WEEK' to showcase DIMF new musicals to the world in partnership with Broadway On Demand(BOD), a virtual performing arts complex offering a variety of programming including Broadway shows.
VIDEO: Le Sserafim Unveil Trailer for New EP 'Antifragile'VIDEO: Le Sserafim Unveil Trailer for New EP 'Antifragile'
October 3, 2022

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. Watch the new video trailer now!
share