9 TO 5 Will Have its Korean Premiere in DIMF

Daegu International Musical Festival (DIMF) will open with '9 to 5 The Musical' for its 17th Festival.

The Opening production of 17th DIMF, 9 to 5 The Musical is based on the film of the same name that released in 1980 and is about humorously depicts accusations of gender discrimination and absurdity in the office.

The Musical is written by Patricia Resnick, the screenwriter of the original film and composed by Dolly Parton, who as nominated the Oscar, Grammy and Tony Awards. As Jeff Calhoun, who directed famous productions such as , , and , directed this spectacular production and improved its completeness.

9 to 5 The Musical will be performed from May 19th to May 28th in Daegu Opera house, in Daegu, South Korea.

"The music of 'Dolly Parton,' the icon of the era, and the spectacular live musical stage meet and create a tremendous synergy. Since it is the best masterpiece ever prepared by DIMF, we are looking forward to the sensation of this smash hit musical to the festival" said the chairman of DIMF executive committee, Sunghyuck Bae

DIMF has been running in Daegu, South Korea since 2007 and introduced more than 340 musical productions to over 2 million festival audiences. In 2023, the 17th festival runs from May 19 to June 5th and meet the audience with various musical related events, such as Official invited Musicals, Korean New Musicals, College Musical Festival, official events including opening concert and DIMF Awards etc.