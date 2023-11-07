The Charleston School of The Arts Symphony and Singers Perform a Holiday Spectacular

Performances run December 12 - 13, 2023.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

The Charleston School of The Arts Symphony and Singers Perform a Holiday Spectacular

Join the award-winning Charleston School of the Arts Symphony and Singers at their annual Holiday Spectacular (December 12 & 13, 2023). This festive concert will feature holiday favorites your entire family will enjoy. This event is a tradition enjoyed by many across the Lowcountry, and we invite you to experience the magic! Tickets on sale now.

 

Charleston County School of the Arts is a public arts magnet school for Charleston County students who audition and are selected for one of nine art majors in grades six through twelve. Our school began as the dream of the school's first principal, Rose Maree Myers. She collaborated with district and community members to envision and create a school where students could focus on developing their artistic gifts as they acquired technical, academic, and real-world skills. The school opened its doors in 1995 to 200 students and now has an enrollment of over 1100.

 

Our learning environment is one in which a young artist is empowered to speak up, shed light, lend a hand, and change the way we perceive the world. It's been said that art transcends boundaries, that it can rouse the conscience, and serve as a salve to the wound, and we believe all of this to be true. In a world of boundless opportunities, we are committed to providing a learning environment that nurtures those with the insight and the artistic gifts to inspire, uplift, and impact our local, state and global communities.

 

Charleston County School of the Arts welcomes guests to attend our performances and special events.




