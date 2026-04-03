THE SQUIRRELS Dark Comedy to be Presented at Trustus Theatre

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Trustus Theatre will present The Squirrels, a darkly comedic play directed by Martha Hearn, running April 17th through May 3rd on the Thigpen Mainstage.

The Squirrels dives into the absurd and cutthroat world of a group of squirrels battling for survival, status, and the ever-dwindling supply of nuts. What begins as a seemingly playful premise quickly transforms into a biting satire of class systems, privilege, and the lengths individuals will go to maintain power.

“This play is deceptively funny,” says Jessica Francis Fichter, Executive Director of Trustus Theatre. “It lures you in with humor and charm, then reveals something much deeper about human behavior and societal structures. It's a wild ride, and we're thrilled to bring it to Trustus audiences.”

The show will run from April 17th through May 3rd at Trustus Theatre. Tickets are now available for purchase on the Trustus Theatre website or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732. Special discounted rates are available for students, seniors, and groups.