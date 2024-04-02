Rock Band HEART Will Play The North Charleston Coliseum in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary rock band HEART have announced the extension of their highly-anticipated return to the road after a five-year hiatus with 30 additional dates across North America this fall. Presented by AEG Presents, the Royal Flush Tour 2024 will visit North America and Europe, with brand-new stops in San Francisco, Kansas City, Houston, Calgary, Vancouver and more before concluding in Las Vegas on Dec. 15.

The tour stops at the North Charleston Coliseum October 17.

Additionally, the band has announced a performance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 8th at 11:35 PM as well as SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show airing live on April 10th at 9 AM, plus a very special “Songs and Stories” episode of NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing April 24th at 2 PM local time to celebrate the host's birthday.

HEART returns to the road starting April 20 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. HEART is also touring Europe this June and July, before returning to the States to join forces with Def Leppard and Journey for three epic stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston this summer.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name. HEART will be performing their catalog of global chart-topping classic hits including “Magic Man”, “Barracuda”, “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams”. The current lineup of HEART features Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T Lane (drums and bike).

"We're so excited to announce more tour dates," Heart's Ann Wilson said. “The exceptional talent of the band – Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean – brings a whole new level of energy to Heart's live performance”.

Nancy Wilson shared, “I am incredibly proud of the show that we have crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with even more fans. We can't wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show.”

HEART will be joined by iconic mega bands Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) featuring Randy Bachman on the Royal Flush Tour 2024 for select dates.

Formed in 1974, Cheap Trick has sold 20 million albums worldwide on the strength of such hits as “I Want You to Want Me”, “The Flame”, “Dream Police” and “Surrender”. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, cementing their place in rock history. Canadian rock icon Randy Bachman and Bachman-Turner Overdrive produced monstrous hits including “Let it Ride,” “Roll on Down the Highway,” “Takin' Care of Business,” “Hey You,” and “You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet” which reached #1 in more than 20 countries. The son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, Jason Bonham expertly performs the band's catalog with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, including “Whole Lotta Love”, “Black Dog” and “Immigrant Song”.

Citi is the official card of the HEART Royal Flush Tour 2024. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates (excluding Canada) beginning Tuesday, April 2 at Noon until Thursday, April 4 at 10 PM through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exclusive offers include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Tickets for new dates, including the North Charleston date, go on sale to the general public Friday, April 5 at 10 AM through the band's official website, www.heart-music.com. All other dates are on sale now.