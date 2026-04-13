Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at The Warehouse Theatre

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The Mountaintop will be presented at The Warehouse Theatre from April 3 through April 26. The production brings Katori Hall’s acclaimed drama to the stage, reimagining the final night of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life.

April 3, 1968 finds Dr. King exhausted after delivering one of his most memorable speeches. As he seeks solace in his room at the Lorraine Motel, a mysterious motel employee arrives at the door. With her comes news that Dr. King can scarcely believe but forces him to confront his legacy and the elements of human frailty.

One of the most produced plays of the last 15 years, The Mountaintop was written by Tony-nominated playwright, Katori Hall, who delivers a and moving take on MLK and what he means to our society. The play moves from a realistic drama into something much bigger, providing moments of humor, reflection, and what it means to experience the full humanity of our leaders and heroes.

The Mountaintop features The Warehouse debut of S Tyrone Williams as the passionate civil rights leader, Dr. King. Williams’ Broadway credits include August Wilson’s Jitney and Nora Ephron’s Lucky Guy. Off-Broadway, Williams has appeared in productions with organizations such as the Atlantic Theater Company, The New Group, and earned multiple AUDELCO Award nominations for his work with the Negro Ensemble Company. His screen credits include roles in HBO’s Phil Spector with Al Pacino and Helen Mirren, The Knick with Clive Owen, and Spike Lee’s Da Sweet Blood of Jesus with Oscar-winner, Rami Malek. He is joined by Danielle Moné Truitt in her debut at The Warehouse Theatre as Camae. This production of The Mountaintop will be her third time portraying Camae, a performance that previously earned her an NAACP Theatre Award nomination. Truitt is known widely for her starring role as Sergeant Ayanna Bell on Law & Order: Organized Crime and for the title role in BET’s Rebel. Her stage credits include Dreamgirls, Aida, Hair, In the Heights, and A Raisin in the Sun, and she is also the creator of the one-woman show 3: Black Girl Blues. Additionally, Truitt contributed as the video reference model for Princess Tiana in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, helping shape the studio’s first Black princess.

This production at The Warehouse Theatre is directed by Warehouse collaborator Tinasha LaRayé. She’s joined on the creative team by Josafath Reynoso (Scenic), Kendra Johnson (Costumes - Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Misery), Bill Webb (Lights – The Lehman Trilogy, Laughter on the 23rd Floor), Sarah Schaible (Sound – An Enemy of the People, The Game), Wendy Lynn (Props – God of Carnage, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), Bill Muñoz (Fight Choreographer – Misery, Appropriate), and Jason H. Thompson (Projections – recent winner of two LA Drama Critics Circle awards for design and designed projections for The Metropolitan Opera’s production of Grounded).

I Pay What I Can Sunday is April 5th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:00pm. Talk Back follows the I Pay What I Can performance. Student discounts, I Pay My Age Rush, and Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs April 3rd – 26th.