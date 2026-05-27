FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL to Make World Premiere at The Warehouse Theatre

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FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL (or I Love Lave Dash) starts out in the insanely fast-paced headquarters of an American football team where coaches and marketers collide over what will become the most “momentous” (maybe infamous) draft in history.

In front of them is a choice to make: Draft the multiethnic finesse machine Lave Dash? Or draft the salt-of-the-earth sack monster Mervin Gufflinson the First? Or can they do the impossible and turn the world upside down by drafting them both?

Tony nominee (HELL'S KITCHEN) and Pulitzer finalist (THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DIETY) Kristoffer Diaz takes the most popular sport in America and leaves no laugh unturned as the two top draft picks smash their way through offensive lines, the press room, politics, at least one intern, and their own heads. What results is an over-the-top look at the spectacle and chaos of sports, the unifying power of a shared goal that might not be in our best interests, and what happens when we make sporting icons the most dominant influence in our lives.

“It is an incredible honor to be the first theater anywhere to produce a play by Kristoffer Diaz,” says Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone. “Making it even more exciting is producing a world premiere that's this joyful, this funny, this insightful, this keyed into both the American dream and the role the American media plays in promoting America's (New) Favorite Pastime.”

“With any new work people want to know, ‘What's this show like?' Get ready! If you enjoyed Kate Hamill's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!, Key & Peele (specifically the East/West Bowl sketch), Comedy Bang! Bang!, Lonely Island, or Banana Ball, this show is right up your alley. If you like football, if you hate football, doesn't matter…this show is for you.”

FOOTBALL features The Warehouse debuts of Ellie MacPherson (THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG off-Broadway) and Caroline Jane Davis. They are joined by Kelseigh Redmon (THE GAME), Courtney Sims (THE WOLVES, THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE), Maddie Tisdel (WITCH, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW), Lexie West-Thompson (THE WOLVES).

This comedic feat at The Warehouse Theatre is directed by Ashley Rodbro (resident director for HAMILTON including opening the “And Peggy” production in Puerto Rico starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, worldwide supervising associate director for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL). She's joined on the creative team by Warehouse mainstays Will Lowry (Scenic - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, PRIDE & PREJUDICE), Jessica Johnson (Costumes – ASSASSINS, ALL MY SONS), Kevin Frazier (Lights – WITCH, Sound – THE CRUCIBLE), Sarah Schaible (Sound – AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, THE MOUNTAINTOP), and Amanda Sox (Props – THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE).

I Pay What I Can Sunday sponsored by The Hammond Family is June 7th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:00pm. Talk Back follows the I Pay What I Can performance. Student discounts, I Pay My Age Rush, and Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs June 5th – 21st. More information including tickets can be found at WarehouseTheatre.com.

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