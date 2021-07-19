In Real Life Comedy Tour Featuring Mike Epps Will Come To North Charleston Coliseum This Fall

Actor and comedian, Mike Epps, is set to bring the laughs to Charleston once again with the IN REAL LIFE COMEDY TOUR. Performing at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 9 at 8PM, Epps will be joined on stage with some of comedy's most talented and sought-after entertainers, including Earthquake, Bruce Bruce and Arnez J. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com. The all-star lineup will be sure to bring down the house with non-stop laughter for an unforgettable night of comedy!



Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. Epps is currently starring in the Netflix comedy series "The Upshaws" with Wanda Sykes, and "The House Next Door," sequel to the 2016 film "Meet The Blacks." His recent film credits include the Amazon feature "Troup Zero" with Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan, in addition to the Netflix comedy "Dolemite Is My Name" with Eddie Murphy. Last summer, Epps released his latest standup special "Mike Epps: Only One Mike" (Netflix), and dropped the single "We Goin' Out" feat. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown. Up next, Epps will be starring in "Last Friday."

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005AE8B3EF31E4