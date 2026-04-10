HEATHERS, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and More Set For the Peace Center's 2026-27 Broadway Season

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The Peace Center has announed its 2026-27 Broadway Season, a collection of nine productions, from the “Best Musical” winner Maybe Happy Ending and the spellbinding sensation Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Disney’s beloved musical Beauty and the Beast.

The upcoming season offers a masterful blend of iconic shows and groundbreaking new works. Fans will delight in the return of the global phenomenon WICKED, while being among the first in the country to experience the highly anticipated national tours of Operation Mincemeat, the vibrant, five-time Tony Award®-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™, and the reimagined Dirty Dancing: The Musical. With a lineup that spans from the gritty rock energy of Heathers to the timeless swing sounds of Just In Time, the 2026-27 season promises to be the most diverse and sought-after ticket in town.

“Broadway is evolving, and this season reflects its fearless new energy,” said Peace Center President and CEO Megan Riegel. “We’ve brought together the year’s most daring new hits and reimagined classics to create a season that feels both fresh and timeless, reminding us that the best stories are the ones we experience together, right here in the Upstate.”

New and renewing subscribers can take advantage of early-bird pricing from April 9-30 with an interest-free monthly payment plan as low as $55. The standard minimum monthly payment of $60 takes effect May 1. New season subscription orders are processed in the order received.

Peace Center Vice President of Marketing, Heather Chamberlain, said, “By offering interest-free payment plans for as little as $55 through April 30, we’re inviting both new and returning subscribers to lock in their seats at our absolute lowest early-bird payments. Claim your seats today to lock in your nine Broadway Big Nights Out!”

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT on April 9, subscriptions may be purchased online, by calling the Box Office at 864.467.3000, or by visiting the Box Office located in the Peace Concert Hall lobby. Box Office hours are 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

September 29–October 4, 2026

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter between two helperbots that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Even if they’re not.

DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL

November 10-15, 2026

Dirty Dancing: The Musical is the feel-good escape you’ve been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance. Set to live music from the original film you love, Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything.

WICKED

April 21-May 9, 2027

From the gravity-defying spectacle of "Defying Gravity" to the emotional power of "For Good," witness the soaring anthems and thrilling score that have made WICKED so popular.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

May 18-23, 2027

The best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won World War II. 2024 Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony Award winner.

DISNEY’S BEAUTY & THE BEAST

June 23-27, 2027

The production reunites the original Tony Award-winning artistic team to bring the story to life like never before with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. An Oscar-Winning Masterpiece Brought to the Stage: Immerse yourself in the grandeur of an iconic, award-winning score featuring the timeless classics "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast."

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

July 6-11, 2027

Following smash hit runs in London and New York, Heathers is coming to Greenville. Based on the 1988 cult film, Heathers is a dark rock musical about a teenage misfit who joins the ruthless, popular clique "the Heathers" to survive Westerberg High.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHIILD

July 21-25, 2027

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular: Experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking, Tony Award-winning hit. Join Harry and his son on a mind-blowing new adventure through time—brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

JUST IN TIME

August 3-8, 2027

Brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation. Packed with his biggest hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” and “Dream Lover."

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

August 24-29, 2027

The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.