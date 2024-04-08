HALO Presents the World Premiere of SINGERS & STANZAS at the Dock Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This May, join Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera (HALO) at the Dock Street Theatre for Singers & Stanzas, a world premiere presentation of brand new songs with new lyrics written by Lowcountry poets.

Four poets-Marcus Amaker, Evelyn Berry, Abby Duran, and Brittany Porcher-and one composer-Laura Jobin-Acosta-were commissioned to create four new songs on the theme of love. "I've always loved presenting poetry in ways that people might not expect, to bring something to the community that it hasn't seen before. " says Marcus Amaker, Charleston's first Poet Laureate. "With Singers & Stanzas, we have created something entirely new for Charleston. That's saying a lot, considering how old the city is."

The poets will perform their original compositions and vocalists Schyler Vargas and Lindsay Metzger, and pianist Isaac Hayward will premiere the songs. The concert will also feature other songs by living composers.

"The opportunity to bring together Charleston poets, New York-based composer and pianist, and Chicago-based vocalists to create brand new songs and premiere them in the first theatre in the country is a testament to how art unites communities." says Leah Edwards, General Director of HALO. "Introducing artists, blending genres, creating new works-this is collaboration at its finest."

Stay after the concert for a moderated conversation with the artists. Learn about the process of composition, the logistics of collaborating long-distance, and the natural coming together of poetry and music. This event is the first time that all of the artists will be in the same place at the same time. Don't miss your chance to be in the room where it happens.

Tickets

Singers & Stanzas is presented in English. Run time is approximately 1 hour with no intermission. This event is Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 2pm. Doors open at 1pm. A cash bar is available in the courtyard. Artist merchandise is available for purchase. Tickets: $25-General Admission, $5-ages 12 and under with the purchase of a General Admission ticket. Dock Street Theatre is located at 135 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29402. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.holycityarts.org.