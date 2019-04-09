Growler Haus Presents SHAKESPEARE BOARD GAME NIGHT

"Shakespeare Board Game Night" will be at Growler Haus in the Village of West Greenville (12 Lois Ave, Greenville, SC 29611) on April 22 at 7 pm.

"Shakespeare Board Game Night," part two in an immersive theatre series, features Shakespearean characters in an hour-long performance in which audience members either compete against the characters or watch the competition unfold. Hamlet plays LIFE, Oberon, Titania, and Puck play Twister, and Ophelia plays Pictionary. There are three rounds of each game happening concurrently. The audience members who are not playing are invited to watch the games and move around when they see fit.

Audience members who wish to participate are encouraged to arrive early and reserve a spot for a chance to win prizes. This event is free, although cash and Venmo donations will be accepted.

This production features local actors Jaimie Malphrus, Josh Barnes, Sims Hall, Christina Yasi, and Cameron Trieper.

Lauren French is a South Carolina-based actor, director, and producer. Most recently, Lauren performed her solo show, "Intimate Dinner; or 'Tap Water Is Fine'," at The Velo Fellow in Greenville, SC. She received an individual artist grant from the Metropolitan Arts Council, which made producing the show possible. Before that, her show had a successful run at the 2018 Piccolo Spoleto Festival in Charleston, SC. This fall Lauren was in The Warehouse Theatre's Educational Tour of The Tempest. In August Lauren directed the "Shakespearean Lovers Lawn Game Tournament," at Hampton Station in Greenville, SC.





