DON BARNHART & FRIENDS is Coming to Comedy Cabana for a One-Week Engagement

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Comedian, producer, and Las Vegas headliner Don Barnhart will bring his comedy showcase to Comedy Cabana for a special one-week engagement August 10-15.

Direct from Delirious Comedy Club Las Vegas, Barnhart brings the same high-energy comedy experience that has made his hit show Don Barnhart & Friends a favorite among tourists, locals, and comedy fans from around the world.

Joining Barnhart is featured comedian David Ryan, delivering a night packed with nonstop laughs, quick wit, and audience interaction that audiences love.

This is a professional Las Vegas-quality comedy event featuring nationally touring comedians with decades of experience entertaining audiences around the world.

Barnhart has spent more than three decades making audiences laugh around the world. As founder and star of the hit Don Barnhart & Friends showcase, Barnhart has produced and performed in more than 3,000 live comedy shows, helping establish Delirious Comedy Club as one of the most respected independent comedy venues in America.

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