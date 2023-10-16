Charleston Gaillard Center to Present 10th Anniversary ROCKABILLAQUE SWINGIN' HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

The 10th Anniversary Rockabillaque Swingin' Holiday Spectacular will join The Charleston Gaillard Center's Spiegeltent lineup on Friday, December 1.

Tickets on sale Friday, October 20 at 11AM EST.

The Swingin' Holiday Spectacular will be a special night celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Rockabillaque Charleston in the unique and spectacular Spiegeltent at the Gaillard Center making for an unforgettable experience. The night will be an action-packed line-up of live music with the wild Rock N' Roll/Rhythm & Blues sounds of Nashville's The Hi-Jivers featuring the bluesy, soulful vocals of Dawna Zahne. The band won an Ameripolitan Music Award for top Rockabilly band in 2023! The band's sound is inspired by the 50's and 60's but with a modern day twist of their distinctive passionate and wild original sound!

Also on the line-up is Brooklyn, New York's Screamin' Rebel Angels with their unrelenting and infectious original Rock 'n Roll sound. The band has been keeping the dance floors pulsing, and roofs rattling across stages, airwaves and turntables around the globe since 2011. Lead singer Laura Palmer was the 2020 Ameripolitan Award Winner for best 'Rockabilly Female.' The band will be bringin' their untamed live sound featuring high-octane sonic adventures that invoke the primitive energy of 1950s Rock 'n Roll infused with the soul of early Rhythm & Blues.

The show will be hosted by Miss Rockabillaque 2022 Pinup Winner, Miss Louie Le'Breeze, and the night will also feature the Miss Swingin' Holiday Pinup Contest, featuring contestants showing off their mid century glamor style, personality and attitude to compete for the title of Miss Swingin' Holiday 2023. Plus premier Classic Cars will be showcased at the entrance to the venue.

ABOUT ROCKABILLAQUE

The festival started off as an idea of how great it would be to see classic cars parked all along E Montague Ave on the historic main strip in the Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston, SC. So in 2013 they dove in and created Rockabillaque (rock-a-bill-a-que) which is the combined name of rockabilly music meets bbq. The show was one block long with a flatbed stage, forty classic cars, six bands and drew 1200 people who came out to enjoy the day. They were blown away and considered it a big success!

Now ten years later it has grown to be the biggest festival of its kind in the Carolinas with over 20k in attendees coming out annually for the action-packed weekend of fun. They now have over four outdoor stages, over twenty-five bands coming from all over the map including nationally and internationally, over 400 car and bikes in the Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show, over 70 vendors, their Pinup Contests has over 35 ladies compete annually for the title plus the Tattoo and Beard & Mustache Contests. Now celebrating their 10th Anniversary it is truly amazing to look back at how much Rockabillaque has grown, with people coming in from all over to experience the action-packed weekend of fun every year.

Rockabillaque is produced by Simon Cantlon of Vive Le Rock Productions who also produces Park Circle Pride. Rockabillaque has also expanded to its sister event, Rockabillaque Florida, which is now in its 4th year and returns January 20th, 2024 to the Seminole Casino in Immokalee, Florida. They also pride ourselves with their charity work with every festival being a fundraiser for an amazing organization including in past years, This Is Noteworthy, Valiant Animal Rescue and Park Circle Cares. This year they are in support of men's health programs funded by Movember, including cancer, mental health and more. Find out more about Rockabillaque here www.rockabillaque.com

ABOUT THE CHARLESTON GAILLARD CENTER:

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city's diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.



Established as a nonprofit in 2015, its campus includes the 1,818-seat Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, a 16,000 square-foot exhibition hall that is home to artistic activations, community and corporate events, and celebrations, and an adjacent park space that was recently activated for artistic presentations. Behind the scenes the Gaillard Center also fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion, employing a robust and talented staff, and providing opportunities for growth and engagement across the arts sector. Find more information and upcoming programming at gaillardcenter.org.