Charleston Gaillard Center Presents DUSTY SLAY: THE NIGHT SHIFT TOUR

With all-new material following the success of his first full-hour comedy special for Netflix, Workin' Man, streaming now, two-time winner of Charleston Comedy Fest, Dusty Slay, is adding a stop where it all began in Charleston, SC, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Tickets on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 AM EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

“We're having a good time,” Slay says, clearly in on the joke. “I've worked every job you can work, and going on the road and performing for audiences is by far the best one I've ever had. I hope it's a chance for folks who work hard to come out and enjoy a laugh on me.”

ABOUT DUSTY SLAY:

Long hair, tobacco, oversized glasses and a trucker hat, Dusty Slay is the self-effacing bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor and the nerve to say what everyone else is thinking. He grew up the son of a single mom in an Alabama trailer park and evokes laughs about everything from Cracker Barrel to his aversion to soap. The 40-year-old Nashville native is a mainstay on the country music scene, making his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019 – the youngest at the time, and adding dozens of appearances in the historic Circle ever since. He has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live, has a Comedy Central special to his credit, and just released his first hour-long Netflix special Workin' Man that he filmed about three hours from home, at the Bijou theater in Knoxville, Tennessee. With almost 20 years of eliciting guffaws through his laidback observations, comedic cadence, and conversational style, Slay is just getting started bringing his brand of relatable working-class comedy to audiences coast to coast having recently announced his 70-show “The Night Shift Tour” in support of the new special. More details can be found at DustySlay.com.

ABOUT THE CHARLESTON GAILLARD CENTER:

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city's diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.

Established as a nonprofit in 2015, its campus includes the 1,818-seat Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, a 16,000 square-foot exhibition hall that is home to artistic activations, community and corporate events, and celebrations, and an adjacent park space that was recently activated for artistic presentations. Behind the scenes the Gaillard Center also fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion, employing a robust and talented staff, and providing opportunities for growth and engagement across the arts sector. Find more information and upcoming programming at gaillardcenter.org.