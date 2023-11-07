Centre Stage Announces ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 And WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME

centre stage presents all is calm the christmas truce of 1914 a remarkable and true narrative of camaraderie and music on the western front during the christmas of 1914

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Centre Stage has announced its holiday production ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914m running December 1-17, 2023.

On the Western Front, in the midst of the Christmas of 1914, a remarkable scene unfolds. Amidst the chaos and conflict, a profound silence is followed by a heartfelt song. It is a German soldier who steps into No Man's Land, singing "Stille Nacht." This marks the start of an extraordinary night filled with camaraderie, music, and a fleeting peace. This incredible and true narrative comes to life through the words and songs of the men who experienced it.

Centre Stage Cabaret will hold a fundraiser, Wonderful Christmastime, on December 12, 2023. 

Center Stage invites you to "WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS TIME," a delightful Christmas Cabaret that will infuse your evening with holiday cheer. Enjoy a performance full of upbeat Christmas hits, featuring beloved artists like Ariana Grande, Leona Lewis, and many more. From the very beginning, our talented performers will have you "rockin' around the Christmas tree," setting the mood for an unforgettable holiday season.

It's more than a show; it's a celebration of togetherness, perfect for enjoying with friends and family. Join us for a magical night that will leave you with holiday memories and a heart full of joy. We can't wait to share this festive occasion with you!




