Carolina Theatre Announces the Ghostlight Concerts

The series kicks off on October 3.

Carolina Theatre in Greensboro has announced the Ghostlight Concerts, a series beginning on October 3.

Ghostlights are a tradition almost as old as theatre itself - they light the stages when there are no performers, keeping the spirit of the theatre alive. After six months of just our ghostlight, the theatre will replace it with live performances once again!

Seating will be available, but will be limited to 25 guests for each show, per government mandates. All guests will be asked to sign a liability waiver, and wear a face covering while while not seated.

Tickets are $20 plus 6.75% NC Sales tax.

Tickets include one admission, one concessions item and one beverage.

Draft beer and popcorn not currently available.

Check out the full lineup at https://carolinatheatre.com/events/.

