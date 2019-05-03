BWW Previews: MIDLANDS THEATRE ROUNDUP in Columbia, SC 5/3 - IndigoSoul Presents SHINE and more!

CLOSING! Chapin Theatre Company presents DIXIE SWIM CLUB by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. The production is directed by Ripley Thames and stars Tiffany Dinsmore, Meesh Hays, Zsuzsa Manna, Cathy Carter Scott, and Debra Haines Kiser. DIXIE SWIM CLUB opens Friday, April 26th and runs through Sunday, May 5th. Tickets are $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60 and older), and $15 for youth (18 and under). All performances are at The Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, located at 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063. For more information, visit www.chapintheatre.org.

OPENING AND CLOSING! The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County presents FENCES by August Wilson. This is a co-production with Camden Community Theatre. FENCES opens Thursday, May 2nd and runs through May 5th. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for Students/Seniors/Military and can be purchased online or at the door. The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County is located at 810 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020. For more information, visit fineartscenter.org.

ONE NIGHT ONLY! IndigoSoul presents SHINE, an original musical fable. The production is directed by Terrance Henderson and stars Terrance Henderson, Katrina Blanding, Kendrick Marion, and Nathaniel Riley. This is a co-production with Columbia Children's Theatre. SHINE plays Saturday, May 4th at 3:30 PM at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door or online. The Harbison Theatre is located at 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063. For more information, visit https://www.harbisontheatre.org/.

OPENING! Town Theatre presents MAMMA MIA! With music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, and book by Catherine Johnson. The production is directed by Charlie Goodrich, with musical direction by Sharon McElveen Altman and choreography by Christy Shealy Mills, and stars an ensemble cast. MAMMA MIA! opens Friday, May 3rd and runs through May 19th. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 65+/active duty military/ full-time college students, and $15 for youth 17 and under. Group rates for 20 or more. Tickets can be purchased online, at the door, or by calling the box office at 803-799-2510. Town Theatre is located at 1012 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201. For more information, visit www.towntheatre.com.





