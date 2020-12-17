BWW Interview: Christopher Rose, Director of Centre Stage's Streaming Variety Show MERRY & BRIGHT

Not even a pandemic can stop the Christmas spirit at Centre Stage!

Merry & Bright is their new, original variety show, written and performed by a team of local artists. Staged and filmed at Centre Stage, the show will be available to stream into your home on demand anytime from December 20 - January 2.

We asked director Christopher Rose to tell us a little more.

BWW: First, tell us a little about the show.

Merry and Bright is a holiday show with a little something for everyone. It takes the form of a sketch comedy television or variety show like Saturday Night Live, The Carol Burnett Show or Sony and Cher. There are sketches, short films, song and dance numbers and more. It really is a fun show!

Who are the key cast/crew members?

Cast: Celia Blitzer, Latreshia Lilly, Miriam Burgess, Kristi Parker Byers, Brian Reeder, Wesley Hudson, and Josh Thomason.

Tori Goubert is our Stage Manager. Costumes and Makeup are by Lindsay Morgan Bean. Loren Clark is our Choreographer. And, our Music Director is Julie Florin.

Our writers were Stephanie Underwood, Reed Halvorson and Josh Thomason.

How did you handle rehearsals and recording?

Due to COVID 19 we had to do things a lot differently than we are used to in the theatre world. Blocking and choreography had to be done maintaining six feet of distance between all performers. No physical contact was allowed for any characters. All performers and crew members had to be temperature checked upon entering the building and had to remain socially distanced and in a mask in all rehearsals. The only time the masks were ever allowed to be off was during the actual filming of a particular sketch or number. And, of course our audience will be in the safety of their homes streaming the show online! Centre Stage really went the extra mile to make sure the highest levels of safety were maintained.

How long is the show? Is there an intermission?

The show is about two hours in length and has an indicated break between two acts...but how long the intermission is will be determined by when the audience members press pause and play!

What should audiences expect?

Expect songs you love from your favorite Christmas specials and films, dancing, merry making, hilarious sketches and off-the-wall characters all brought to you by some of the best talent in the Upstate!

Were there things you were able to do virtually that you wouldn't have been able to produce live?

We were able to get audience members even closer to the performers, and give multiple perspectives, which is something you can't do live. We could also film and edit to create different genres and use different locations. AND...you just might get to see a little backstage action!

Anything else you want readers to know?

We hope everyone will get their tickets and tune in. We can't be together in person this year, but we have worked very hard to be with our community in spirit with Merry and Bright! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!

Merry & Bright will be streamed virtually on December 20-January 2 and will be available for streaming at any time during these dates. Tickets are $25 per stream.

For tickets and additional information, visit centrestage.org.